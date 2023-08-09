Observation astronomique Chemin de Nanteuil Pourcy, 9 août 2023, Pourcy.

Pourcy,Marne

Au programme : découverte du ciel d’été à l’œil nu ou derrière les instruments astronomiques du Planétarium et de l’association Planética.

Le Parc de la Montagne de Reims évoquera pour sa part l’impact de la pollution lumineuse, tant sur les observations astronomiques que sur la faune nocturne.

Son équipe proposera un atelier de science participative, pendant lequel les participants apprendront à évaluer la qualité du ciel étoilé à travers l’application « Globe at Night ».

Afin de bénéficier d’une qualité de ciel nocturne optimale, seules les lampes rouges d’observation astronomiques seront autorisées.

Nous fournirons des lampions pour limiter au maximum la pollution lumineuse.

Infos pratiques :

– En cas d’événement météorologique majeur, les animations seront malheureusement annulées.

– Inscriptions obligatoires..

2023-08-09 fin : 2023-08-09 23:00:00. .

Chemin de Nanteuil Maison du Parc

Pourcy 51480 Marne Grand Est



On the program: discover the summer sky with the naked eye or behind the astronomical instruments of the Planetarium and the Planética association.

The Parc de la Montagne de Reims will be discussing the impact of light pollution on both astronomical observations and nocturnal fauna.

Its team will be offering a participatory science workshop, during which participants will learn how to assess the quality of the starry sky using the « Globe at Night » application.

To ensure optimum night sky quality, only red astronomical observation lamps will be allowed.

Lanterns will be provided to keep light pollution to a minimum.

Practical information :

– In the event of a major weather event, all activities will unfortunately be cancelled.

– Registration required.

En el programa: descubrir el cielo de verano a simple vista o tras los instrumentos astronómicos del Planetario y de la asociación Planética.

El Parque de la Montaña de Reims estudiará el impacto de la contaminación lumínica, tanto en las observaciones astronómicas como en la fauna nocturna.

Su equipo ofrecerá un taller de ciencia participativa, durante el cual los participantes aprenderán a evaluar la calidad del cielo estrellado utilizando la aplicación « Globe at Night ».

Para garantizar la mejor calidad posible del cielo nocturno, sólo se permitirán lámparas rojas de observación astronómica.

Proporcionaremos linternas para reducir al mínimo la contaminación lumínica.

Información práctica:

– En caso de condiciones meteorológicas adversas, las actividades se suspenderán.

– Inscripción obligatoria.

Auf dem Programm steht die Entdeckung des Sommerhimmels mit bloßem Auge oder hinter den astronomischen Instrumenten des Planetariums und des Vereins Planética.

Der Parc de la Montagne de Reims informiert über die Auswirkungen der Lichtverschmutzung auf die astronomischen Beobachtungen und die nächtliche Tierwelt.

Das Team des Parks bietet einen Workshop zur partizipativen Wissenschaft an, bei dem die Teilnehmer lernen, die Qualität des Sternenhimmels mithilfe der App « Globe at Night » zu bewerten.

Um eine optimale Qualität des Nachthimmels zu gewährleisten, dürfen nur rote Lampen für astronomische Beobachtungen verwendet werden.

Wir werden Lampions zur Verfügung stellen, um die Lichtverschmutzung so gering wie möglich zu halten.

Praktische Informationen :

– Im Falle eines größeren Wetterereignisses müssen die Animationen leider abgesagt werden.

– Anmeldungen sind erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par ADT de la Marne