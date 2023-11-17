Concert Blues & Funk Chemin de Mesplet Gan, 17 novembre 2023, Gan.

Gan,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Concert Blues & Funk. L’association JAZZ & CO 64 (ex Hotclub de Pau) organise un concert évènement présentant

des artistes de premier plan qui seront sur scène dans notre région pour la première fois. En première partie Bernard Sellam and the Boyz from the Hood, un groupe de cinq musiciens qui joueront un blues dans le style Chicago avec un répertoire empruntant aux grands noms du genre, B.B. King, Johnny Guitar Watson, Lowel Fulson, Gatemouth Brown,

etc. Les propres compositions de Bernard Sellam seront également au programme.

Il s’agit de musiciens professionnels qui possèdent une expérience solide dans le blues ; Bernard Sellam, a sillonné le monde pendant de nombreuses années se produisant entre autres aux USA, Japon, Inde, Amérique Latine, divers pays d’Europe..

2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-17 . EUR.

Chemin de Mesplet Maison pour tous

Gan 64290 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Blues & Funk concert. The JAZZ & CO 64 association (formerly Hotclub de Pau) is organizing a concert event featuring

artists who will be performing in our region for the first time. Opening the concert will be Bernard Sellam and the Boyz from the Hood, a five-piece band playing Chicago-style blues with a repertoire borrowing from the great names of the genre: B.B. King, Johnny Guitar Watson, Lowel Fulson, Gatemouth Brown,

etc. Bernard Sellam’s own compositions will also be on the program.

Bernard Sellam has spent many years touring the world, performing in the USA, Japan, India, Latin America and various European countries.

Concierto de Blues & Funk. La asociación JAZZ & CO 64 (antiguo Hotclub de Pau) organiza un concierto en el que participarán artistas que actuarán por primera vez en nuestra región

artistas que actuarán por primera vez en nuestra región. Bernard Sellam and the Boyz from the Hood, una banda de cinco músicos que interpreta un blues al estilo de Chicago con un repertorio inspirado en los grandes nombres del género, como B.B. King, Johnny Guitar Watson, Lowel Fulson, Gatemouth Brown, etc., abrirán el espectáculo,

etc. El programa también incluye composiciones propias de Bernard Sellam.

Bernard Sellam ha viajado por todo el mundo durante muchos años, actuando en Estados Unidos, Japón, India, América Latina y varios países europeos.

Konzert Blues & Funk. Der Verein JAZZ & CO 64 (ehemals Hotclub de Pau) organisiert ein Konzertereignis mit folgenden Highlights

erstklassige Künstler, die zum ersten Mal in unserer Region auf der Bühne stehen werden. Im ersten Teil wird Bernard Sellam and the Boyz from the Hood auftreten, eine fünfköpfige Band, die einen Blues im Stil von Chicago spielen wird, mit einem Repertoire, das sich an den großen Namen des Genres orientiert, B.B. King, Johnny Guitar Watson, Lowel Fulson, Gatemouth Brown,

etc. Bernard Sellams eigene Kompositionen werden ebenfalls auf dem Programm stehen.

Bernard Sellam ist seit vielen Jahren in der ganzen Welt unterwegs und trat unter anderem in den USA, Japan, Indien, Lateinamerika und verschiedenen europäischen Ländern auf.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par OT Pau