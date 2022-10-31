CHEMIN DE L’HORREUR Saint-Georges-du-Rosay Saint-Georges-du-Rosay
2022-10-31 20:00:00 – 2022-10-31 22:30:00
EUR 2 2 L’association DDPL de Saint Georges-du-Rosay vous invite à venir parcourir son chemin de l’horreur spécialement aménagé pour la fête d’Hallowwen.
Personnes sensibles s’abstenir !
Ouverture du chemin de 20h à 22h30
Entrée : 2€
Frissons garantis !
