CHEMIN DE L'HORREUR Saint-Georges-du-Rosay, 31 octobre 2022

CHEMIN DE L’HORREUR
Saint-Georges-du-Rosay Sarthe  
2022-10-31 20:00:00 – 2022-10-31 22:30:00

Saint-Georges-du-Rosay
Sarthe

Saint-Georges-du-Rosay

EUR 2 2   L’association DDPL de Saint Georges-du-Rosay vous invite à venir parcourir son chemin de l’horreur spécialement aménagé pour la fête d’Hallowwen.
Personnes sensibles s’abstenir !
Ouverture du chemin de 20h à 22h30
Entrée : 2€

Frissons garantis !

+33 2 43 97 60 63

 

Saint-Georges-du-Rosay
