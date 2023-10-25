Atelier tricot Chemin de l’ange blanc Lignières, 25 octobre 2023, Lignières.

Lignières,Cher

Petits ou grands, durant 2 heures, initiez-vous au tricot avec cet atelier proposé par la bibliothèque de Lignières et l’équipe de Café Tricot. Inscriptions souhaitées..

Mercredi 2023-10-25 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-25 . EUR.

Chemin de l’ange blanc

Lignières 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



For 2 hours, young and old alike, try your hand at knitting with this workshop organized by the Lignières library and the Café Tricot team. Registration required.

Durante 2 horas, grandes y pequeños podrán probar a tejer con este taller organizado por la biblioteca de Lignières y el equipo del Café Tricot. Inscripción obligatoria.

Ob Groß oder Klein, in diesem Workshop, der von der Bibliothek von Lignières und dem Team von Café Tricot angeboten wird, können Sie zwei Stunden lang das Stricken erlernen. Anmeldungen erwünscht.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT LIGNIERES