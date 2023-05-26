Atelier tricot Chemin de l’ange blanc, 26 mai 2023, Lignières.

Lignières,Cher

Petits ou grands, durant 2 heures, initiez vous au tricot avec cet atelier proposé par la bibliothèque de Lignières et l’équipe de Café Tricot. C’est ouvert à tout public..

Mercredi 2023-05-26 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-26 . EUR.

Chemin de l’ange blanc

Lignières 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Young or old, during 2 hours, learn to knit with this workshop proposed by the library of Lignières and the team of Café Tricot. It is open to all.

Jóvenes o mayores, durante 2 horas, aprendan a tejer con este taller propuesto por la biblioteca de Lignières y el equipo del Café Tricot. Está abierto a todos.

Ob groß oder klein, lernen Sie zwei Stunden lang das Stricken mit diesem Workshop, der von der Bibliothek von Lignières und dem Team von Café Tricot angeboten wird. Er ist für alle offen.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par OT LIGNIERES