LES MUSICALES DE LÉVÉJEAN CHEMIN DE LA PLAINE, 11 août 2023, Thézan-lès-Béziers.

Thézan-lès-Béziers,Hérault

Rejoignez-nous aux incontournables soirées musicales, festives et conviviales au Domaine Lévéjean à partir de 19h30. Food-trucks (burgers, viandes, fruits de mer, tapas et desserts originaux). Espace enfants & ado (château gonflable, ping-pong et babyfoot). Musique (musiciens différents à toutes les soirées). Vins du Domaine. Entrée et parking gratuit..

2023-08-11 à ; fin : 2023-08-11 . .

CHEMIN DE LA PLAINE

Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie



Join us at the Domaine Lévéjean’s unmissable musical, festive and convivial evenings from 7.30pm. Food-trucks (burgers, meats, seafood, tapas and original desserts). Kids & teens area (bouncy castle, table tennis and table soccer). Music (different musicians every evening). Estate wines. Free admission and parking.

Únase a nosotros en el Domaine Lévéjean para nuestras veladas musicales, festivas y de convivencia ineludibles a partir de las 19.30 h. Food-trucks (hamburguesas, carne, marisco, tapas y postres originales). Zona infantil y juvenil (castillo hinchable, ping-pong y futbolín). Música (diferentes músicos cada noche). Vinos de la tierra. Entrada y aparcamiento gratuitos.

Begleiten Sie uns zu den unumgänglichen musikalischen, festlichen und geselligen Abenden auf der Domaine Lévéjean ab 19.30 Uhr. Food-Trucks (Burger, Fleisch, Meeresfrüchte, Tapas und originelle Desserts). Kinder- & Jugendbereich (Hüpfburg, Tischtennis und Tischfußball). Musik (verschiedene Musiker an allen Abenden). Weine des Weinguts. Kostenloser Eintritt und Parkplatz.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-25 par OT AVANT-MONTS