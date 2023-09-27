COMÉDIE « TALONS AIGUILLES ET POIL AUX PATTES » – SERVIAN Chemin de la Pascale Servian, 27 septembre 2023, Servian.

Servian,Hérault

« Talons aiguilles et poil aux pattes » est une pièce de théâtre comique qui parle de soirée et de lendemain compliqué digne de Very Bad Trip ! Ici, Rose et Anna n’ont aucun souvenir de la veille mais une chose est sûre … elles ont trop fait la fête !.

2023-09-27 20:00:00

Chemin de la Pascale

Servian 34290 Hérault Occitanie



« Talons aiguilles et poil aux pattes » is a comedy play about partying and a complicated morning after worthy of Very Bad Trip! Here, Rose and Anna have no memory of the night before, but one thing’s for sure… they partied too hard!

« Talons aiguilles et poil aux pattes » es una comedia sobre fiestas y un complicado día después digno de Very Bad Trip Aquí, Rose y Anna no recuerdan nada de la noche anterior, pero una cosa es segura… ¡salieron de fiesta demasiado!

« Stilettos und Haare an den Beinen » ist ein komödiantisches Theaterstück, das von einer Party und einem komplizierten Morgen handelt, der Very Bad Trip würdig ist! Hier haben Rose und Anna keine Erinnerung an den Vorabend, aber eines ist sicher … sie haben zu viel gefeiert!

