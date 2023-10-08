Bourse aux oiseaux Chemin de la Lande La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin, 8 octobre 2023, La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin.

La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin,Cher

Exposition, bourse aux oiseaux de volières du petit exotique, à la grande perruche en passant par des canaris de couleurs et de postures..

2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 16:00:00. .

Chemin de la Lande

La Chapelle-Saint-Ursin 18570 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Exhibition and bird market for aviary birds, from small exotics to large parakeets and canaries in a variety of colors and postures.

Exposición y mercado de aves de aviario, desde pequeños pájaros exóticos hasta grandes periquitos y canarios de diversos colores y poses.

Ausstellung, Börse für Volierenvögel vom kleinen Exoten über Kanarienvögel in verschiedenen Farben und Haltungen bis hin zum Großsittich.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par OT BOURGES