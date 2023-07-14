FESTIVITÉS FÊTE NATIONALE Chemin de la butte Blâmont, 14 juillet 2023, Blâmont.

Blâmont,Meurthe-et-Moselle

A l’occasion de la fête nationale, venez assister à la zone de loisirs de Blâmont à un vide-grenier organisé par l’amicale des sapeurs pompiers et au concours de pêche au coup. En soirée, feu d’artifice.

Buvette et animations, restauration rapide à midi et soirée pizza/flamme.

Renseignements et inscriptions : 06.42.79.88.09 (vide-grenier) / 07.85.54.25.50 (pêche). Tout public

Vendredi 2023-07-14 fin : 2023-07-14 . EUR.

Chemin de la butte Zone de Loisirs

Blâmont 54450 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



On the occasion of the national holiday, come to the Blâmont leisure area for a garage sale organized by the firemen?s association and a fishing competition. In the evening, fireworks.

Refreshment bar and entertainment, fast food at lunchtime and pizza/flame night.

Information and registration: 06.42.79.88.09 (garage sale) / 07.85.54.25.50 (fishing)

Con motivo de las fiestas, acérquese a la zona de ocio de Blâmont para asistir a una venta de garaje organizada por la asociación de bomberos y a un concurso de pesca. Por la noche, fuegos artificiales.

Bar y animación, comida rápida al mediodía y noche de pizzas y fuegos artificiales.

Información e inscripciones: 06.42.79.88.09 (venta de garaje) / 07.85.54.25.50 (pesca)

Anlässlich des Nationalfeiertags können Sie in der Freizeitzone von Blâmont an einem vom Feuerwehrverein organisierten Flohmarkt und einem Angelwettbewerb teilnehmen. Am Abend findet ein Feuerwerk statt.

Getränkeausschank und Animationen, Schnellimbiss am Mittag und Pizza-/Flammenabend.

Informationen und Anmeldungen: 06.42.79.88.09 (Flohmarkt) / 07.85.54.25.50 (Angeln)

Mise à jour le 2023-07-01 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS