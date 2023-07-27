Bike, Yoga et Wine au Domaine du Cinquau Chemin de Cinquau Artiguelouve, 27 juillet 2023, Artiguelouve.

Artiguelouve,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Rendez-vous au Domaine du Cinquau à Artiguelouve pour une balade à vélo électrique, sur les coteaux, en compagnie d’Alexandra pour contempler les paysages vallonnés du Béarn et prendre un grand bol d’air .

Puis, vous découvrirez le yoga avec Ingrid, lors d’une séance accessible à tous, en extérieur sur une terrasse ombragée face au théâtre des vignes pour moment de détente et reconnexion.

Enfin, vous visiterez le chai avec Séverine et terminerez par une dégustation de Jurançon accompagnée d’une planche de spécialités béarnaises pour un moment savoureux dans le cadre enchanteur du Cinquau !

Prévoir une tenue adaptée, un tapis de gym, une bouteille d’eau , des lunettes de soleil (vélo et casque inclus) .

Vélo électrique accessible dès 1.55m.

2023-07-27 fin : 2023-07-27 13:30:00. EUR.

Chemin de Cinquau Domaine du Cinquau

Artiguelouve 64230 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join Alexandra at the Domaine du Cinquau in Artiguelouve for an electric bike ride along the hillsides, contemplating the rolling Béarn countryside and taking a deep breath of fresh air.

Next, you’ll discover yoga with Ingrid, during a session open to all, outdoors on a shady terrace facing the vineyard theater, for a moment of relaxation and reconnection.

Finally, visit the winery with Séverine and finish off with a Jurançon tasting accompanied by a plate of Béarn specialities for a delicious moment in the enchanting setting of Cinquau!

Bring suitable clothing, a gym mat, a bottle of water and sunglasses (bike and helmet included).

Electric bike accessible from 1.55m

Acompañe a Alexandra al Domaine du Cinquau, en Artiguelouve, en un paseo en bicicleta eléctrica por las laderas para admirar la ondulada campiña bearnesa y respirar profundamente aire puro.

A continuación, descubrirá el yoga con Ingrid, durante una sesión abierta a todos, al aire libre en una terraza sombreada frente al teatro de los viñedos, para un momento de relajación y reconexión.

Por último, visite la bodega con Séverine y termine con una degustación de Jurançon acompañada de un plato de especialidades bearnesas para pasar un momento delicioso en el encantador marco del Cinquau

Traiga ropa adecuada, una esterilla, una botella de agua y gafas de sol (bicicleta y casco incluidos).

Bicicleta eléctrica accesible a partir de 1,55 m

Wir treffen uns auf der Domaine du Cinquau in Artiguelouve und fahren mit Alexandra auf einem Elektrofahrrad die Hügel hinauf, um die hügelige Landschaft des Béarn zu bewundern und frische Luft zu schnappen.

Dann entdecken Sie Yoga mit Ingrid, eine für alle zugängliche Sitzung im Freien auf einer schattigen Terrasse gegenüber dem Theater der Weinberge, um sich zu entspannen und sich wieder zu verbinden.

Schließlich besichtigen Sie mit Séverine den Weinkeller und beenden den Tag mit einer Verkostung von Jurançon, begleitet von einer Platte mit Spezialitäten aus dem Béarn, für einen köstlichen Moment in der zauberhaften Umgebung des Cinquau!

Bringen Sie geeignete Kleidung, eine Gymnastikmatte, eine Flasche Wasser und eine Sonnenbrille mit (Fahrrad und Helm sind im Preis inbegriffen).

Elektrofahrrad ab 1,55 m zugänglich

Mise à jour le 2023-06-13 par OT Pau