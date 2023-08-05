Cinéma en plein air chemin de Bahunenia Villefranque, 5 août 2023, Villefranque.

Villefranque,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

La mairie de Villefranque organise la projection du film Top Gun qui se déroulera en plein air au fronton de Villefranque à 21h.

L’association Niminoak tiendra une buvette ainsi qu’un stand pour la vente de sandwichs, ils vous attendent à partir de 19h30..

chemin de Bahunenia fronton de villefranque

Villefranque 64990 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Villefranque town council is organizing an open-air screening of the film Top Gun on the Villefranque fronton at 9pm.

The Niminoak association will be running a refreshment stall and selling sandwiches from 7.30pm.

El Ayuntamiento de Villefranque organiza una proyección al aire libre de la película Top Gun en el frontón de Villefranque a las 21.00 horas.

La asociación Niminoak instalará un puesto de venta de bocadillos a partir de las 19h30.

Die Stadtverwaltung von Villefranque organisiert die Vorführung des Films Top Gun, die um 21 Uhr unter freiem Himmel im Fronton von Villefranque stattfindet.

Der Verein Niminoak wird einen Getränkestand sowie einen Stand für den Verkauf von Sandwiches betreiben. Sie erwarten Sie ab 19:30 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-11 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque