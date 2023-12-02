Spectacle Bidaia Chemin d’Aguerrenborda Urrugne, 2 décembre 2023, Urrugne.

Urrugne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Bidaia, suite pour chœurs et orchestre écrite par René Zugarramurdi, raconte l’histoire du Pays Basque depuis la Préhistoire à nos jours.

Les textes utilisés dans l‘œuvre sont écrits en Basque, Latin, Espagnol et Français.

Cette suite se décline en 5 grandes parties :

Partie I : Scène imaginaire d’un rite ancestral dans une grotte ,

Partie II : Confluences romaine et arabe,

Partie III : L’empreinte des royaumes d’Espagne et de France,

Partie IV : Le grand bouleversement des traditions au XIX° siècle.

Partie V : Et l’histoire poursuit son chemin…

Un orchestre de 50 musiciens, 5 chœurs regroupant 150 choristes, un chœur d’enfants et une chanteuse soliste (soit un total de plus de 200 exécutants) placés sous la direction de René Zugarramurdi..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 22:00:00. EUR.

Chemin d’Aguerrenborda Salle Iturbidea

Urrugne 64122 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Bidaia, a suite for choir and orchestra written by René Zugarramurdi, tells the story of the Basque Country from prehistory to the present day.

The texts used in the work are written in Basque, Latin, Spanish and French.

The suite is divided into 5 main parts:

Part I: Imaginary scene of an ancestral rite in a cave ,

Part II: Roman and Arab confluences,

Part III: The influence of the Spanish and French kingdoms,

Part IV: The great upheaval of 19th-century traditions.

Part V: And the story continues?

An orchestra of 50 musicians, 5 choirs comprising 150 singers, a children?s choir and a soloist (a total of over 200 performers) under the direction of René Zugarramurdi.

Bidaia, suite para coro y orquesta escrita por René Zugarramurdi, narra la historia del País Vasco desde la prehistoria hasta nuestros días.

Los textos utilizados en la obra están escritos en euskera, latín, español y francés.

La suite está dividida en 5 partes principales:

Parte I: Escena imaginaria de un rito ancestral en una cueva,

Parte II: Confluencias romanas y árabes,

Parte III: La influencia de los reinos español y francés,

Parte IV: La gran agitación de las tradiciones en el siglo XIX.

Parte V: Y la historia continúa..

Una orquesta de 50 músicos, 5 coros compuestos por 150 cantantes, un coro infantil y un solista (un total de más de 200 cantantes) bajo la dirección de René Zugarramurdi.

Bidaia, eine Suite für Chöre und Orchester von René Zugarramurdi, erzählt die Geschichte des Baskenlandes von der Vorgeschichte bis heute.

Die Texte, die in dem Werk verwendet werden, sind in Baskisch, Latein, Spanisch und Französisch verfasst.

Die Suite ist in fünf große Teile gegliedert:

Teil I: Imaginäre Szene eines uralten Rituals in einer Höhle,

Teil II: Römische und arabische Überschneidungen,

Teil III: Der Einfluss der Königreiche Spanien und Frankreich,

Teil IV: Der große Umbruch der Traditionen im 19.

Teil V: Und die Geschichte geht weiter?

Ein Orchester mit 50 Musikern, 5 Chöre mit 150 Sängern, ein Kinderchor und eine Solosängerin (insgesamt mehr als 200 Sänger) unter der Leitung von René Zugarramurdi.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque