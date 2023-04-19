LE COCON DE SOI(E) – ARBRE À MÔMES CHEMILLE Chemillé-en-Anjou Catégories d’Évènement: Chemillé-en-Anjou

Maine-et-Loire

LE COCON DE SOI(E) – ARBRE À MÔMES CHEMILLE, 19 avril 2023, Chemillé-en-Anjou. Assistez à ce joli spectacle pour enfants au théâtre de l’arbre à fil !.

2023-04-19 à ; fin : 2023-04-19 11:45:00. EUR.

CHEMILLE Cercle Pointu

Chemillé-en-Anjou 49120 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



Attend this lovely children’s show at the Tree of Thread Theater! ¡Vea este encantador espectáculo infantil en el Teatro del Árbol del Hilo! Besuchen Sie diese schöne Kindervorstellung im Fadenbaumtheater! Mise à jour le 2023-01-01 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Chemillé-en-Anjou, Maine-et-Loire Autres Lieu CHEMILLE Adresse CHEMILLE Cercle Pointu Ville Chemillé-en-Anjou Departement Maine-et-Loire Lieu Ville CHEMILLE Chemillé-en-Anjou

CHEMILLE Chemillé-en-Anjou Maine-et-Loire https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chemille-en-anjou/

LE COCON DE SOI(E) – ARBRE À MÔMES CHEMILLE 2023-04-19 was last modified: by LE COCON DE SOI(E) – ARBRE À MÔMES CHEMILLE CHEMILLE 19 avril 2023 CHEMILLE Chemillé-en-Anjou

Chemillé-en-Anjou Maine-et-Loire