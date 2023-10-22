Marché fermier, marché gourmet Chaveignes, 22 octobre 2023, Chaveignes.

Chaveignes,Indre-et-Loire

Nouvelle édition du marché fermier et gourmet, organisé par la commune et les associations de Chaveignes. Tout au long de la journée, venez à la rencontre des exposants et participez aux activités et animations. Possibilité de restauration sur place..

Dimanche 2023-10-22 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 19:00:00. .

Chaveignes 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Another edition of the farmer’s and gourmet market, organized by the commune and Chaveignes associations. All day long, come and meet the exhibitors and take part in the activities and entertainment. Catering available on site.

Otra edición del mercado agrícola y gastronómico, organizado por el ayuntamiento y las asociaciones de Chaveignes. Durante todo el día, venga a conocer a los expositores y participe en las actividades y animaciones. Servicio de restauración in situ.

Neue Ausgabe des Bauern- und Gourmetmarkts, der von der Gemeinde und den Vereinen von Chaveignes organisiert wird. Treffen Sie den ganzen Tag über die Aussteller und nehmen Sie an den Aktivitäten und Animationen teil. Verpflegungsmöglichkeiten vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-15 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme