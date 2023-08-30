Visite Patrimoines à Chauray Chauray, 30 août 2023, Chauray.

Chauray,Deux-Sèvres

Le mercredi 30 août 2023, Atemporelle organise une visite du patrimoine de Chauray.

A partir de l’exemple de la Maaf et ses bâtiments à l’architecture futuriste, la visite aborde l’arrivée des mutuelles et leur impact sur le développement de Chauray..

2023-08-30 fin : 2023-08-30 . .

Chauray 79180 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On Wednesday August 30, 2023, Atemporelle is organizing a tour of Chauray’s heritage.

Using the example of the Maaf and its futuristic architecture, the tour will look at the arrival of mutual insurance companies and their impact on the development of Chauray.

El miércoles 30 de agosto de 2023, Atemporelle organiza una visita al patrimonio de Chauray.

Tomando como ejemplo el Maaf y su arquitectura futurista, el recorrido analizará la llegada de las mutuas de seguros y su impacto en el desarrollo de Chauray.

Am Mittwoch, den 30. August 2023, organisiert Atemporelle eine Besichtigung des Kulturerbes von Chauray.

Am Beispiel der Maaf und ihrer Gebäude mit futuristischer Architektur behandelt der Rundgang die Ankunft der Versicherungsvereine auf Gegenseitigkeit und ihre Auswirkungen auf die Entwicklung von Chauray.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin