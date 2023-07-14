Fête nationale Chaunay
Fête nationale Chaunay, 14 juillet 2023, Chaunay.
Chaunay,Vienne
11h : Rassemblement devant la mairie
11h15 : Dépôt de Gerbes suivi d’un vin d’honneur à la salle des fêtes
12h : Pique – nique sorti du panier au stade
14h : pétanque et belote
18h : apéritif offert par la commune
22h30 : retraite aux flambeaux et feux d’artifice.
2023-07-14 fin : 2023-07-14 . .
Chaunay 86510 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
11am: Gather in front of the town hall
11:15 am: Laying of wreaths followed by a vin d’honneur at the salle des fêtes
12pm: picnic at the stadium
2pm: pétanque and belote
6pm: Aperitif offered by the commune
10:30pm: Torchlight procession and fireworks display
11.00 horas: Concentración frente al ayuntamiento
11.15 h: colocación de coronas de flores y recepción en el ayuntamiento
12h: Picnic en el estadio
14.00 h: petanca y belote
18.00 h: Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento
22.30 h: desfile de antorchas y fuegos artificiales
11 Uhr: Versammlung vor dem Rathaus
11.15 Uhr: Kranzniederlegung mit anschließendem Ehrenwein in der Festhalle
12 Uhr: Picknick aus dem Korb im Stadion
14 Uhr: Boulespiel und Belote
18 Uhr: Von der Gemeinde angebotener Aperitif
22.30 Uhr: Fackelzug und Feuerwerk
Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou