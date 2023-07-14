Fête nationale Chaunay, 14 juillet 2023, Chaunay.

Chaunay,Vienne

11h : Rassemblement devant la mairie

11h15 : Dépôt de Gerbes suivi d’un vin d’honneur à la salle des fêtes

12h : Pique – nique sorti du panier au stade

14h : pétanque et belote

18h : apéritif offert par la commune

22h30 : retraite aux flambeaux et feux d’artifice.

2023-07-14 fin : 2023-07-14 . .

Chaunay 86510 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



11am: Gather in front of the town hall

11:15 am: Laying of wreaths followed by a vin d’honneur at the salle des fêtes

12pm: picnic at the stadium

2pm: pétanque and belote

6pm: Aperitif offered by the commune

10:30pm: Torchlight procession and fireworks display

11.00 horas: Concentración frente al ayuntamiento

11.15 h: colocación de coronas de flores y recepción en el ayuntamiento

12h: Picnic en el estadio

14.00 h: petanca y belote

18.00 h: Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento

22.30 h: desfile de antorchas y fuegos artificiales

11 Uhr: Versammlung vor dem Rathaus

11.15 Uhr: Kranzniederlegung mit anschließendem Ehrenwein in der Festhalle

12 Uhr: Picknick aus dem Korb im Stadion

14 Uhr: Boulespiel und Belote

18 Uhr: Von der Gemeinde angebotener Aperitif

22.30 Uhr: Fackelzug und Feuerwerk

Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou