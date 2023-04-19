Atelier écriture pour Enfants Bibliothèque communale Chatuzange-le-Goubet
Atelier écriture pour Enfants Bibliothèque communale, 19 avril 2023, Chatuzange-le-Goubet.
Atelier d’écriture sur le thème du jeu pour enfants de 8 à 11 ans.
Sur inscription mail : chatulivre@orange.fr ou auprès des bibliothécaires.
2023-04-19 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-19 16:30:00. .
Bibliothèque communale Place du 19 MARS 1962
Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Writing workshop on the theme of games for children aged 8 to 11.
On registration mail : chatulivre@orange.fr or with the librarians
Taller de escritura sobre el tema del juego para niños de 8 a 11 años.
En el correo de inscripción: chatulivre@orange.fr o con los bibliotecarios
Schreibworkshop zum Thema Spiel für Kinder von 8 bis 11 Jahren.
Nach Anmeldung mail: chatulivre@orange.fr oder bei den Bibliothekarinnen
