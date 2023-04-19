Atelier écriture pour Enfants Bibliothèque communale, 19 avril 2023, Chatuzange-le-Goubet.

Atelier d’écriture sur le thème du jeu pour enfants de 8 à 11 ans.

Sur inscription mail : chatulivre@orange.fr ou auprès des bibliothécaires.

2023-04-19 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-19 16:30:00. .

Bibliothèque communale Place du 19 MARS 1962

Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Writing workshop on the theme of games for children aged 8 to 11.

On registration mail : chatulivre@orange.fr or with the librarians

Taller de escritura sobre el tema del juego para niños de 8 a 11 años.

En el correo de inscripción: chatulivre@orange.fr o con los bibliotecarios

Schreibworkshop zum Thema Spiel für Kinder von 8 bis 11 Jahren.

Nach Anmeldung mail: chatulivre@orange.fr oder bei den Bibliothekarinnen

