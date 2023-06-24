Concert rock-blues du groupe Les What’s Châtillon-sur-Indre
Concert rock-blues du groupe Les What’s, 24 juin 2023, Châtillon-sur-Indre .
Châtillon-sur-Indre ,Indre ,
Concert rock-blues du groupe Les What’s
Espace Tivoli Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre
2023-06-24 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2023-06-24 23:30:00 23:30:00
Châtillon-sur-Indre
Indre
.
Concert rock blues par le groupe Les What’s à Châtillon-sur-Indre
+33 2 54 38 74 19 Office de Tourisme du Châtillonnais en Berry
Châtillon-sur-Indre
dernière mise à jour : 2023-04-04 par