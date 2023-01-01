Marché hebdomadaire, 1 janvier 2023, Châtillon-sur-Indre.

Vitrine gourmande d’un territoire, le marché est le rendez-vous incontournable où vous partagez un bon moment de convivialité et de promenade au gré des allées..

2023-01-01 à ; fin : 2023-12-31 13:00:00. EUR.

Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



A gourmet showcase of a region, the market is the place to be where you can share a good time of conviviality and stroll along the alleys.

Escaparate gastronómico de una región, el mercado es el lugar ideal para pasar un buen rato y pasear por los pasillos.

Der Markt ist das Feinschmeckerschaufenster einer Region und ein unumgänglicher Treffpunkt, an dem Sie einen schönen Moment der Geselligkeit teilen und durch die Gänge schlendern.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-03 par BERRY