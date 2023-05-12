Le pas de la Manu Place Dupleix, 12 mai 2023, Châtellerault.

Baptiste Deyrail présentera ses planches et répondra à vos questions.

En complément, La Librairie vous proposera une vente-dédicace.

En partenariat avec le Grand Atelier. Entrée libre. Tout public..

2023-05-12 à ; fin : 2023-05-12 20:00:00. .

Place Dupleix

Châtellerault 86100 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Baptiste Deyrail will present his drawings and answer your questions.

In addition, La Librairie will offer you a book signing.

In partnership with the Grand Atelier. Free entrance. All public.

Baptiste Deyrail presentará sus dibujos y responderá a sus preguntas.

Además, la Librería ofrecerá una firma de libros.

En colaboración con el Grand Atelier. Entrada gratuita. Abierto al público.

Baptiste Deyrail wird seine Platten vorstellen und Ihre Fragen beantworten.

Zusätzlich bietet Ihnen La Librairie einen Signierverkauf an.

In Partnerschaft mit Le Grand Atelier. Der Eintritt ist frei. Für jedes Publikum.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-03 par ACAP