Visites guidées du Petit Echo de la Mode Le Petit Echo de la Mode, 1 août 2020 14:30, Châtelaudren-Plouagat.
1 août – 11 septembre 2020 Sur place Gratuit http://petit-echo-mode.fr, 0296792640, lpem@leffarmor.fr
6000m2 d’histoire à découvrir !
Des visites guidées permettront aux visiteurs de découvrir l’histoire de cette ancienne imprimerie d’un des plus célèbres magazines féminin du XXème siècle. Ces visites seront également l’occasion de présenter ce qui s’y déroule aujourd’hui, et d’accéder à des espaces généralement réservés comme la scène, les loges…
Réservation obligatoire, groupe de 10 personnes maximum
Du 7 juillet au 30 août
Du mardi au dimanche à 14h30 et 16h30
Gratuit
Le Petit Echo de la Mode 2 rue du maillet, 22170 Châtelaudren-Plouagat 22170 Châtelaudren-Plouagat Châtelaudren Côtes-d’Armor
