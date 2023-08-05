3e édition Festival Chéri Abbaye, 5 août 2023, Chatel-Chéhéry.

THÈME 2022 : la séduction Le 5 août 2023 de 15h à 02hLe Festival Chéri vous invite à découvrir l’Abbaye de Chatel-Chéhéry à travers différents spectacles et parcours artistiquesToute la journée : buvette et restauration sur placePossibilité de camping à 300m @campinglesnaiades : 03 24 30 53 44org. Abbaye de Châtel-Chéhéry.

Abbaye

Chatel-Chéhéry 08250 Ardennes Grand Est



THEME 2022 : seduction August 5, 2023 from 3pm to 2amThe Festival Chéri invites you to discover the Abbey of Chatel-Chéhéry through different shows and artistic routesAll day : refreshment bar and catering on sitePossibility of camping at 300m @campinglesnaiades : 03 24 30 53 44org. Abbey of Chatel-Chéhéry

TEMA 2022: la seducción 5 de agosto de 2023 de 15:00 a 02:00El Festival Chéri le invita a descubrir la Abadía de Chatel-Chéhéry a través de diferentes espectáculos y recorridos artísticosDurante todo el día: refrescos y comida in situPosibilidad de acampar a 300m @campinglesnaiades : 03 24 30 53 44org. Abadía de Châtel-Chéhéry

THEMA 2022: Verführung Am 5. August 2023 von 15:00 bis 02:00 UhrDas Festival Chéri lädt Sie ein, die Abtei von Châtel-Chéhéry mit verschiedenen Aufführungen und künstlerischen Parcours zu entdeckenDen ganzen Tag über: Getränke und Essen vor OrtCampingmöglichkeit in 300m Entfernung @campinglesnaiades: 03 24 30 53 44org. Abtei von Châtel-Chéhéry

