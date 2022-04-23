Châteaux en fête – Château Le Verdoyer, 23 avril 2022, .

Châteaux en fête – Château Le Verdoyer
2022-04-23 – 2022-05-01

  EXPOSITION DU PARC NATUREL RÉGIONAL DU PÉRIGORD

Découvrez 10 kakémonos présentant le patrimoine archéologique du territoire.

Gratuit

Château Le Verdoyer

