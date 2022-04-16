Châteaux en fête – Château de Jumilhac Jumilhac-le-Grand Jumilhac-le-Grand Catégories d’évènement: Dordogne

Jumilhac-le-Grand

Châteaux en fête – Château de Jumilhac Jumilhac-le-Grand, 16 avril 2022, Jumilhac-le-Grand. Châteaux en fête – Château de Jumilhac Château de Jumilhac 1 place du Château Jumilhac-le-Grand

2022-04-16 – 2022-04-16 Château de Jumilhac 1 place du Château

Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne Jumilhac-le-Grand Visites alchimiques suivies de l’élixir de Jumilhac. Tarif:

Plein tarif adulte : 18€

Tarif réduit : 15€

Sur réservation au 06 16 22 97 69 ou à chateau.de.jumilhac@sfr.fr

Château de Jumilhac 1 place du Château Jumilhac-le-Grand

