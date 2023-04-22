Châteaux en fête – Château de Connezac Château de Connezac Connezac Connezac
2023-04-22 10:00:00 – 2023-04-23 17:30:00
EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES
Les 22 et 23 Avril de 10h à 13h et de 14h à 17h30
Franck GODILLE et Damien TIRADO, artistes peintres exposent leurs œuvres.
VISITES GUIDÉES
Le 22 avril à 11h, 14h30 et 16h30 et le 23 avril à 11h
Effectuée par le propriétaire.
PIÈCE DE THÉATRE
Le 23 Avril à 15h
« La jalousie du Barbouillé » de MOLIERE par la compagnie OGMA.
Gratuit.
Réservation non requise.
+33 6 32 15 71 05
