Châteaux en fête – Château de Connezac Château de Connezac, 22 avril 2023, Connezac Connezac.

Châteaux en fête – Château de Connezac

1 place du Château Château de Connezac Connezac Dordogne Château de Connezac 1 place du Château

2023-04-22 10:00:00 – 2023-04-23 17:30:00

Château de Connezac 1 place du Château

Connezac

Dordogne

Connezac

EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES

Les 22 et 23 Avril de 10h à 13h et de 14h à 17h30

Franck GODILLE et Damien TIRADO, artistes peintres exposent leurs œuvres.

VISITES GUIDÉES

Le 22 avril à 11h, 14h30 et 16h30 et le 23 avril à 11h

Effectuée par le propriétaire.

PIÈCE DE THÉATRE

Le 23 Avril à 15h

« La jalousie du Barbouillé » de MOLIERE par la compagnie OGMA.

Gratuit.

Réservation non requise.

EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES

Les 22 et 23 Avril de 10h à 13h et de 14h à 17h30

Franck GODILLE et Damien TIRADO, artistes peintres exposent leurs œuvres.

VISITES GUIDÉES

Le 22 avril à 11h, 14h30 et 16h30 et le 23 avril à 11h

Effectuée par le propriétaire.

PIÈCE DE THÉATRE

Le 23 Avril à 15h

« La jalousie du Barbouillé » de MOLIERE par la compagnie OGMA.

Gratuit.

Réservation non requise.

+33 6 32 15 71 05 Château de Connezac

Château de Connezac

Château de Connezac 1 place du Château Connezac

dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-22 par