Itinérance[s] – Kamicyclette, 16 juin 2023, Châteauneuf-du-Rhône.

La Kamicyclette, un OVNI (Objet Vélocipède Non Identifié) ? Non ! C’est tout simplement un Kamishibaï (petit théâtre japonais), qui s’est mis à la bicyclette, pour vous transporter dans de drôles d’histoires colorées…et instructives. Sur inscription.

2023-06-16 à ; fin : 2023-06-16 . .

Châteauneuf-du-Rhône 26780 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Is the Kamicyclette a UFO (Unidentified Velocipede Object)? No! it is simply a Kamishibaï (small Japanese theater), which has put itself on the bicycle, to transport you in funny, colorful and instructive stories. On registration

¿Es el Kamicyclette un OVNI (Objeto Velocípedo No Identificado)? No, es simplemente un Kamishibaï (pequeño teatro japonés), que se ha subido a la bicicleta, para transportarte en divertidas, coloridas e instructivas historias. Inscripción previa

Ist das Kamicyclette ein UFO (Objet Vélocipède Non Identifié)? Nein, es ist ganz einfach ein Kamishibai (kleines japanisches Theater), das sich auf das Fahrrad verlegt hat, um Sie in lustige, farbenfrohe und lehrreiche Geschichten zu entführen. Auf Anmeldung

