mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Itinérance[s] – Kamicyclette Châteauneuf-du-Rhône

Catégories d’Évènement:

Itinérance[s] – Kamicyclette, 16 juin 2023, Châteauneuf-du-Rhône.

La Kamicyclette, un OVNI (Objet Vélocipède Non Identifié) ? Non ! C’est tout simplement un Kamishibaï (petit théâtre japonais), qui s’est mis à la bicyclette, pour vous transporter dans de drôles d’histoires colorées…et instructives. Sur inscription.
2023-06-16 à ; fin : 2023-06-16 . .

Châteauneuf-du-Rhône 26780 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Is the Kamicyclette a UFO (Unidentified Velocipede Object)? No! it is simply a Kamishibaï (small Japanese theater), which has put itself on the bicycle, to transport you in funny, colorful and instructive stories. On registration

¿Es el Kamicyclette un OVNI (Objeto Velocípedo No Identificado)? No, es simplemente un Kamishibaï (pequeño teatro japonés), que se ha subido a la bicicleta, para transportarte en divertidas, coloridas e instructivas historias. Inscripción previa

Ist das Kamicyclette ein UFO (Objet Vélocipède Non Identifié)? Nein, es ist ganz einfach ein Kamishibai (kleines japanisches Theater), das sich auf das Fahrrad verlegt hat, um Sie in lustige, farbenfrohe und lehrreiche Geschichten zu entführen. Auf Anmeldung

Mise à jour le 2023-04-15 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération

Détails

Date:
16 juin 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Adresse
Ville
Châteauneuf-du-Rhône
Departement
Drôme
Lieu Ville
Châteauneuf-du-Rhône

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Châteauneuf-du-Rhône Drôme
Châteauneuf-du-Rhône Drôme

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?