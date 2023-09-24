Posture n’ Flow – Yoga dynamique au château Châteaudun Châteaudun, 24 septembre 2023, Châteaudun.

Châteaudun,Eure-et-Loir

Partez à la découverte du Posture n’ Flow au château de Châteaudun, entre méditation et pratique sportive, ce concept inspiré du yoga dynamique vous fera profiter du monument sous un nouveau jour !.

2023-09-24 fin : 2023-09-24 . 10 EUR.

Châteaudun

Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



Discover Posture n’ Flow at the Châteaudun castle, between meditation and sport practice, this concept inspired by dynamic yoga will make you enjoy the monument in a new light!

Descubra Posture n’ Flow en el Château de Châteaudun, una combinación de meditación y práctica deportiva, este concepto inspirado en el yoga dinámico le permitirá disfrutar del monumento bajo una nueva luz

Entdecken Sie Posture n’ Flow im Schloss von Châteaudun. Zwischen Meditation und Sportpraxis lässt Sie dieses vom dynamischen Yoga inspirierte Konzept das Monument in einem neuen Licht erscheinen!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par OT CHATEAUDUN