Bal country Château Robert Égletons, 18 novembre 2023, Égletons.

Égletons,Corrèze

Bal country organisé au profit du Téléthon. Au château Robert : 14h30 – 17h, stage avec Angélique, 17h-23h bal avec danses à la demande (apportez vos clés USB). Auberge espagnole en soirée. Tarifs : stage 13 €, bal 6 €, journée complète 16 €. Renseignements : 06 07 25 06 10.

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . .

Château Robert Route de Soudeilles

Égletons 19300 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Country ball organized in aid of the Telethon. At Château Robert: 2.30pm – 5pm, workshop with Angélique, 5pm-11pm ball with dances on demand (bring your USB keys). Spanish meal in the evening. Prices: workshop 13 ?, ball 6 ?, full day 16 ?. Information : 06 07 25 06 10

Baile campestre organizado en beneficio del Teletón. En el Château Robert: de 14.30 a 17.00 h, taller con Angélique, de 17.00 a 23.00 h baile con danzas a la carta (traiga sus memorias USB). Comida española por la noche. Precios: taller 13?, baile 6?, jornada completa 16? Información: 06 07 25 06 10

Country-Ball, der zugunsten des Telethon organisiert wird. Im Schloss Robert: 14.30-17 Uhr, Workshop mit Angélique, 17-23 Uhr Ball mit Tänzen nach Wunsch (bringen Sie Ihre USB-Sticks mit). Auberge espagnole am Abend. Preise: Workshop 13 ?, Ball 6 ?, ganzer Tag 16 ? Informationen: 06 07 25 06 10

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par Office de tourisme Ventadour Egletons Monédières