CONFÉRENCE HISTORIQUE TURGOT : BOIS GUILBERT ET L’ÉCONOMIE NORMAND AU XVIIIe SIÈCLE Château Ponts sur Seulles, 18 juillet 2023, Ponts sur Seulles.

Ponts sur Seulles,Calvados

Conférence historique « Turgot, un important ministre Normand de l’économie du XVIIIe siècle » d’1 heure, suivi d’un cocktail et de la possibilité de visiter l’intérieur du château de Lantheuil.

❗ Réservations en ligne : ➡️ https://cutt.ly/Kwym9tC0.

2023-07-18 16:00:00 fin : 2023-07-18 . .

Château

Ponts sur Seulles 14480 Calvados Normandie



1-hour historical lecture on « Turgot, an important 18th-century economic minister from Normandy », followed by cocktails and a tour of the château de Lantheuil.

? Online reservations: ?? https://cutt.ly/Kwym9tC0

Conferencia histórica de una hora de duración sobre « Turgot, importante ministro de economía normando del siglo XVIII », seguida de un cóctel y de la posibilidad de visitar el interior del castillo de Lantheuil.

? Reservas en línea: https://cutt.ly/Kwym9tC0

1-stündiger historischer Vortrag « Turgot, ein wichtiger normannischer Wirtschaftsminister des 18. Jahrhunderts », gefolgt von einem Cocktail und der Möglichkeit, das Innere des Schlosses Lantheuil zu besichtigen.

? Online-Reservierungen: ?? https://cutt.ly/Kwym9tC0

