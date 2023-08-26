Soirée festive chateau Pillebois Saint-Magne-de-Castillon
Soirée festive chateau Pillebois Saint-Magne-de-Castillon, 26 août 2023, Saint-Magne-de-Castillon.
Saint-Magne-de-Castillon,Gironde
Ambiance familiale. Food truck local – Vin et soda.
Groupe 19#22 sur scène, programme rock et soul..
2023-08-26 fin : 2023-08-26 00:00:00. .
chateau Pillebois
Saint-Magne-de-Castillon 33350 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Family atmosphere. Local food truck – Wine and soda.
Group 19#22 on stage, rock and soul program.
Ambiente familiar. Food truck local – Vino y refrescos.
Grupo 19#22 en el escenario, programa de rock y soul.
Familiäre Atmosphäre. Lokaler Foodtruck – Wein und Soda.
Band 19#22 auf der Bühne, Rock- und Soulprogramm.
Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OT Castillon-Pujols