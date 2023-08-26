Soirée festive chateau Pillebois Saint-Magne-de-Castillon, 26 août 2023, Saint-Magne-de-Castillon.

Saint-Magne-de-Castillon,Gironde

Ambiance familiale. Food truck local – Vin et soda.

Groupe 19#22 sur scène, programme rock et soul..

2023-08-26 fin : 2023-08-26 00:00:00. .

chateau Pillebois

Saint-Magne-de-Castillon 33350 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Family atmosphere. Local food truck – Wine and soda.

Group 19#22 on stage, rock and soul program.

Ambiente familiar. Food truck local – Vino y refrescos.

Grupo 19#22 en el escenario, programa de rock y soul.

Familiäre Atmosphäre. Lokaler Foodtruck – Wein und Soda.

Band 19#22 auf der Bühne, Rock- und Soulprogramm.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OT Castillon-Pujols