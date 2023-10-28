Visite théâtralisée | Château Mounet-Sully Château Mounet-Sully Bergerac, 28 octobre 2023, Bergerac.

Bergerac,Dordogne

L’association « Le Cercle des Amis de Mounet-Sully » et la Compagnie « Les Souffleurs de temps » vous proposent un spectacle

inédit, une visite théâtralisée et immersive !

Des personnages hauts en couleurs évoluent en costume d’époque, comme Mounet-Sully ou son amie Sarah Bernhardt, et bien plus…

Devenez spectateur au cœur d’une intrigue en cinq tableaux d’1h30. Un spectacle à la fois insolite et récréatives, avec des mises en scène originales et faits historiques captivants.

SUR INSCRIPTION.

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 . .

Château Mounet-Sully Route de Mussidan

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The association « Le Cercle des Amis de Mounet-Sully » and the Compagnie « Les Souffleurs de temps » present a new show

immersive theatrical tour!

Colorful characters in period costume, including Mounet-Sully, his friend Sarah Bernhardt and many more…

Become a spectator at the heart of an intrigue in five 1h30 scenes. A show that’s both unusual and entertaining, with original staging and captivating historical facts.

BOOKING REQUIRED

La asociación « Le Cercle des Amis de Mounet-Sully » y la compañía « Les Souffleurs de temps » organizan un espectáculo para usted

¡una visita teatralizada inmersiva!

Coloridos personajes vestidos de época, como Mounet-Sully, su amiga Sarah Bernhardt y muchos más…

Conviértase en espectador en el corazón de una intriga en cinco escenas de 1h30. Un espectáculo a la vez insólito y divertido, con una puesta en escena original y datos históricos cautivadores.

EN RESERVA

Der Verein « Le Cercle des Amis de Mounet-Sully » und die Compagnie « Les Souffleurs de temps » bieten Ihnen ein Spektakel an

eine theatralisierte und immersive Besichtigung!

Farbenfrohe Charaktere bewegen sich in historischen Kostümen, wie Mounet-Sully oder seine Freundin Sarah Bernhardt, und vieles mehr…

Werden Sie zum Zuschauer inmitten einer Intrige in fünf Bildern, die 1,5 Stunden dauern. Eine ungewöhnliche und unterhaltsame Show mit originellen Inszenierungen und fesselnden historischen Fakten.

NACH ANMELDUNG

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides