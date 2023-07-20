Exposition d’été au château de Lacapelle-Marival Château Lacapelle-Marival, 20 juillet 2023, Lacapelle-Marival.

Lacapelle-Marival,Lot

L’Association Art et Patrimoine, vous présente son exposition estivale dans ce magnifique écrin du ségala qu’est le Château de Lacapelle-Marival avec ses 15 salles d’exposition.

Artistes, peintres, sculpteurs, photographes, artisans d’art ainsi qu’un marché de l’Art prennent place dans le château..

2023-07-20 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-20 18:30:00. 4 EUR.

Château

Lacapelle-Marival 46120 Lot Occitanie



The Association Art et Patrimoine presents its summer exhibition in the magnificent Segala setting of the Château de Lacapelle-Marival, with its 15 exhibition rooms.

Artists, painters, sculptors, photographers, art craftsmen and an art market take over the château.

La Association Art et Patrimoine presenta su exposición de verano en el magnífico marco de Segala del castillo de Lacapelle-Marival, con sus 15 salas de exposición.

Artistas, pintores, escultores, fotógrafos, artesanos y un mercado del arte se darán cita en el castillo.

Der Verein Kunst und Kulturerbe präsentiert seine Sommerausstellung in dem wunderschönen Schloss Lacapelle-Marival, das mit seinen 15 Ausstellungsräumen ein Schmuckstück im Séggala ist.

Künstler, Maler, Bildhauer, Fotografen, Kunsthandwerker und ein Kunstmarkt finden im Schloss statt.

