- Cet évènement est passé
Apéritif vigneron au Château Haut-Claverie Château Haut-Claverie Fargues
Fargues,Gironde
Philippe et Marie-Christine SENDREY vous accueillent sur la propriété pour une visite du chai suivie d’une dégustation de tous leurs vins (Sauternes, Moelleux, Graves Rouge, Blanc Sec, Rosé et Sangria au Sauternes) accompagnée de gourmandises (tarte au roquefort, au chocolat, amuses-bouches, etc.).
Vous découvrirez la vie du vigneron dans une ambiance chaleureuse, familiale et en toute simplicité.
Prestation assurée de 6 à 20 adultes
Tous les jours selon nos disponibilités
Inscription par téléphone jusqu’à la veille..
2023-01-06 fin : 2023-01-31 . EUR.
Château Haut-Claverie Le Pouy
Fargues 33210 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Philippe and Marie-Christine SENDREY welcome you to the property for a visit of the cellar followed by a tasting of all their wines (Sauternes, Moelleux, Graves Red, Dry White, Rosé and Sangria with Sauternes) accompanied by delicacies (Roquefort pie, chocolate pie, appetizers, etc.).
You will discover the life of the winegrower in a warm, family atmosphere and in all simplicity.
Service provided from 6 to 20 adults
Every day according to our availabilities
Registration by phone until the day before.
Philippe y Marie-Christine SENDREY le dan la bienvenida a la propiedad para una visita a la bodega seguida de una degustación de todos sus vinos (Sauternes, Moelleux, Graves Rouge, Blanc Sec, Rosé y Sangria au Sauternes) acompañada de delicias (tartas de roquefort y chocolate, aperitivos, etc.).
Descubrirá la vida del viticultor en un ambiente cálido y familiar y con toda la sencillez.
Servicio prestado para 6 a 20 adultos
Todos los días según disponibilidad
Inscripción por teléfono hasta el día anterior.
Philippe und Marie-Christine SENDREY begrüßen Sie auf dem Weingut zu einer Besichtigung des Weinkellers mit anschließender Verkostung all ihrer Weine (Sauternes, Moelleux, Graves Rouge, Blanc Sec, Rosé und Sangria au Sauternes), begleitet von Leckereien (Roquefort- oder Schokoladentorte, Amuse-Bouches usw.).
Sie werden das Leben eines Winzers in einer herzlichen, familiären und unkomplizierten Atmosphäre kennenlernen.
Versicherte Leistung von 6 bis 20 Erwachsenen
Täglich je nach Verfügbarkeit
Telefonische Anmeldung bis zum Vortag.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT Sauternes Graves Landes Girondines