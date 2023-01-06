Apéritif vigneron au Château Haut-Claverie Château Haut-Claverie Fargues, 6 janvier 2023, Fargues.

Fargues,Gironde

Philippe et Marie-Christine SENDREY vous accueillent sur la propriété pour une visite du chai suivie d’une dégustation de tous leurs vins (Sauternes, Moelleux, Graves Rouge, Blanc Sec, Rosé et Sangria au Sauternes) accompagnée de gourmandises (tarte au roquefort, au chocolat, amuses-bouches, etc.).

Vous découvrirez la vie du vigneron dans une ambiance chaleureuse, familiale et en toute simplicité.

Prestation assurée de 6 à 20 adultes

Tous les jours selon nos disponibilités

Inscription par téléphone jusqu’à la veille..

2023-01-06 fin : 2023-01-31 . EUR.

Château Haut-Claverie Le Pouy

Fargues 33210 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Philippe and Marie-Christine SENDREY welcome you to the property for a visit of the cellar followed by a tasting of all their wines (Sauternes, Moelleux, Graves Red, Dry White, Rosé and Sangria with Sauternes) accompanied by delicacies (Roquefort pie, chocolate pie, appetizers, etc.).

You will discover the life of the winegrower in a warm, family atmosphere and in all simplicity.

Service provided from 6 to 20 adults

Every day according to our availabilities

Registration by phone until the day before.

Philippe y Marie-Christine SENDREY le dan la bienvenida a la propiedad para una visita a la bodega seguida de una degustación de todos sus vinos (Sauternes, Moelleux, Graves Rouge, Blanc Sec, Rosé y Sangria au Sauternes) acompañada de delicias (tartas de roquefort y chocolate, aperitivos, etc.).

Descubrirá la vida del viticultor en un ambiente cálido y familiar y con toda la sencillez.

Servicio prestado para 6 a 20 adultos

Todos los días según disponibilidad

Inscripción por teléfono hasta el día anterior.

Philippe und Marie-Christine SENDREY begrüßen Sie auf dem Weingut zu einer Besichtigung des Weinkellers mit anschließender Verkostung all ihrer Weine (Sauternes, Moelleux, Graves Rouge, Blanc Sec, Rosé und Sangria au Sauternes), begleitet von Leckereien (Roquefort- oder Schokoladentorte, Amuse-Bouches usw.).

Sie werden das Leben eines Winzers in einer herzlichen, familiären und unkomplizierten Atmosphäre kennenlernen.

Versicherte Leistung von 6 bis 20 Erwachsenen

Täglich je nach Verfügbarkeit

Telefonische Anmeldung bis zum Vortag.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT Sauternes Graves Landes Girondines