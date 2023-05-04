L’ODYSSÉE – CIE TIRE PAS LA NAPPE 4 bis Rue Horeau, 4 mai 2023, Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne.

L’Odyssée d’Homère revisitée avec beaucoup de modernité et de lyrisme. Comment se construire sans figure paternelle ? À qui s’identifier ? Comment grandir ?.

2023-05-04 à ; fin : 2023-05-04 21:30:00. EUR.

4 bis Rue Horeau Théâtre des Ursulines

Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne 53200 Mayenne Pays de la Loire



Homer’s Odyssey revisited with great modernity and lyricism. How to build oneself without a father figure? With whom to identify? How to grow up?

La Odisea de Homero revisitada con gran modernidad y lirismo. ¿Cómo construirse sin una figura paterna? ¿Con quién nos identificamos? ¿Cómo crecer?

Homers Odyssee in einer modernen und lyrischen Neuinterpretation. Wie baut man sich ohne Vaterfigur auf? Mit wem identifiziert man sich? Wie wird man erwachsen?

