Soirée Gourmande Château Font – Vidal Juillac, 19 août 2023, Juillac.

Juillac,Gironde

Soirée Gourmande samedi 19 Août 2023 au Château Font-Vidal à partir de 19h30 avec concert « Big Ed & the Red Balls », restauration sur place.

Réservation – renseignement 06-50-79-64 ou 05-57-40-55-58..

2023-08-19

Château Font – Vidal Lieu-dit Fond Vidal

Juillac 33890 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Soirée Gourmande Saturday August 19, 2023 at Château Font-Vidal from 7:30pm with concert by « Big Ed & the Red Balls », catering on site.

Booking – information 06-50-79-64 or 05-57-40-55-58.

Velada gastronómica el sábado 19 de agosto de 2023 en el Château Font-Vidal a partir de las 19.30 h con concierto de « Big Ed & the Red Balls », catering in situ.

Reservas – información 06-50-79-64 o 05-57-40-55-58.

Feinschmeckerabend am Samstag, den 19. August 2023 im Château Font-Vidal ab 19:30 Uhr mit Konzert « Big Ed & the Red Balls », Verpflegung vor Ort.

Reservierung – Auskunft 06-50-79-64 oder 05-57-40-55-58.

