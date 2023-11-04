Fouille Farfouille au Château ducal de Cadillac Château Ducal Cadillac-sur-Garonne, 4 novembre 2023, Cadillac-sur-Garonne.

Cadillac-sur-Garonne,Gironde

Archéologues en herbe, les enfants investissent un chantier de fouille et mettent à jour des vestiges… En bon scientifiques, ils enregistrent leurs découvertes. Mais alors, comment vivaient nos ancêtres ?

3 – 6 ans ; 1h..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 . EUR.

Château Ducal Place de la Libération

Cadillac-sur-Garonne 33410 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As budding archaeologists, the children take over an excavation site and uncover the remains… Like good scientists, they record their discoveries. But how did our ancestors live?

ages 3 – 6; 1 hr.

Como arqueólogos en ciernes, los niños se hacen cargo de una excavación y desentierran algunos restos… Como buenos científicos, registran sus descubrimientos. Pero, ¿cómo vivían nuestros antepasados?

de 3 a 6 años; 1 hora.

Als angehende Archäologen begeben sich die Kinder auf eine Ausgrabungsstätte und legen Überreste frei… Als gute Wissenschaftler zeichnen sie ihre Entdeckungen auf. Aber wie haben unsere Vorfahren gelebt?

3 – 6 Jahre; 1 Stunde.

