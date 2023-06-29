Visite du Château du Hamel Château du Hamel Castets et Castillon, 29 juin 2023, Castets et Castillon.

Castets et Castillon,Gironde

Les styles féodal et Renaissance réunis dans un même lieu !

Le Château du Hamel, fièrement campé au dessus de la jonction de la Garonne et du Canal de Garonne, offre un point de vue hors du commun. Les bâtiments actuels sont du XVIème siècle mais ils reposent sur les fondations d’un lieu fortifiés construit au XIVème siècle par Guilhem de Goth, neveu du Pape Clément V. Henri IV y séjournera en 1585.

Renseignements et réservation auprès de l’Office de Tourisme..

2023-06-29 fin : 2023-06-29 11:30:00. .

Château du Hamel

33210 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Feudal and Renaissance styles in one place!

The Château du Hamel, proudly standing above the junction of the Garonne River and the Garonne Canal, offers an extraordinary view. The present buildings date from the 16th century but are built on the foundations of a fortified place built in the 14th century by Guilhem de Goth, nephew of Pope Clement V. Henri IV stayed there in 1585.

Information and reservation at the Tourist Office.

Estilos feudal y renacentista en un mismo lugar

El Château du Hamel se alza orgulloso sobre la confluencia del Garona y el Canal del Garona, ofreciendo una vista excepcional. Los edificios actuales datan del siglo XVI, pero descansan sobre los cimientos de un recinto fortificado construido en el siglo XIV por Guilhem de Goth, sobrino del Papa Clemente V. Enrique IV se alojó aquí en 1585.

Información y reservas en la Oficina de Turismo.

Feudaler Stil und Renaissance an einem Ort vereint!

Das Château du Hamel, das stolz über dem Zusammenfluss von Garonne und Canal de Garonne thront, bietet einen außergewöhnlichen Aussichtspunkt. Die heutigen Gebäude stammen aus dem 16. Jahrhundert, beruhen aber auf den Grundmauern eines befestigten Ortes, der im 14. Jahrhundert von Guilhem de Goth, dem Neffen von Papst Clemens V., errichtet wurde. Heinrich IV. hielt sich 1585 hier auf.

Informationen und Reservierungen beim Office de Tourisme.

