Concert Trio Jazz – Just in Time Château d’Etelan Saint-Maurice-d’Ételan, 1 octobre 2023, Saint-Maurice-d'Ételan.

Saint-Maurice-d’Ételan,Seine-Maritime

L’association du piano, de la contrebasse et de la batterie nous emmène toujours au cœur du jazz. C’est l’équilibre musical parfait ! JUST IN TIME est le résultat de cet équation et il témoigne d’une musique inspirée et pleine de swing. Ce trio s’inspire des standards pour créer des ambiances, des climats et du feeling. Influencé par toute la lignée du Jazz – Bill Evans, Michel Petrucciani.., ce Trio a vraiment des choses à dire.

Composé de Philippe CARMENT (piano) ce pianiste généreux et inventif au jeu éclatant et subtil, puise son inspiration dans les répertoires d’Oscar Peterson, de Gershwin ou bien de Ray Bryant, il est un des meilleurs pianistes français de sa génération, de Paul CARMENT, (contrebasse) Il a incontestablement le feeling, très doué et d’une efficacité remarquable, il apporte à la section rythmique la légèreté et l’assise indispensable au fonctionnement du Trio. Il tire son énergie et son inspiration de son Maître, Ray Brown et de Jean-Bernard LEROY (batterie) sa générosité rythmique et son jeu de cymbales très coloré, suggèrent en permanence autour du soliste, une ambiance, un climat qu’il construit sur des sonorités et des résonances multiples. Il est un des rares batteurs français à jouer dans le style – Hot Swing –.

2023-10-01 17:00:00 fin : 2023-10-01 18:00:00. .

Château d’Etelan

Saint-Maurice-d’Ételan 76330 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The combination of piano, double bass and drums always takes us to the heart of jazz. It’s the perfect musical balance! JUST IN TIME is the result of this equation, and is a testament to inspired, swinging music. The trio draws inspiration from standards to create mood, atmosphere and feeling. Influenced by the whole lineage of jazz? Bill Evans, Michel Petrucciani…, this Trio really has something to say.

Composed of Philippe CARMENT (piano), a generous, inventive pianist with brilliant, subtle playing, who draws his inspiration from the repertoires of Oscar Peterson, Gershwin and Ray Bryant, making him one of the finest French pianists of his generation, and Paul CARMENT (double bass), who has an unmistakable sense of feeling. Highly gifted and remarkably effective, he lends the rhythm section the lightness and solidity essential to the Trio?s operation. He draws his energy and inspiration from his master, Ray Brown, and from Jean-Bernard LEROY (drums). His rhythmic generosity and highly coloured cymbal playing constantly suggest an atmosphere and climate around the soloist, which he builds around multiple sounds and resonances. He is one of the few French drummers to play in the ? Hot Swing?

La combinación de piano, contrabajo y batería nos lleva directamente al corazón del jazz. Es el equilibrio musical perfecto JUST IN TIME es el resultado de esta ecuación, y es un testimonio de música inspirada y llena de swing. El trío se inspira en los estándares para crear ambiente, atmósfera y sentimiento. Influenciados por todo el linaje del jazz? Bill Evans, Michel Petrucciani… este trío tiene realmente algo que decir.

Formado por Philippe CARMENT (piano), pianista generoso e inventivo, con un estilo brillante y sutil, que se inspira en los repertorios de Oscar Peterson, Gershwin y Ray Bryant, lo que le convierte en uno de los mejores pianistas franceses de su generación, y Paul CARMENT (contrabajo), con un innegable sentido de la música, muy dotado y extraordinariamente eficaz, que aporta a la sección rítmica la ligereza y la solidez indispensables para el trabajo del Trío. Su energía y su inspiración proceden de su maestro Ray Brown y de Jean-Bernard LEROY (batería). Su generosidad rítmica y su gran colorido al tocar los platillos sugieren constantemente una atmósfera y un clima en torno al solista, que él construye en torno a múltiples sonidos y resonancias. Es uno de los pocos bateristas franceses que toca en el estilo ? Hot Swing?

Die Kombination aus Klavier, Kontrabass und Schlagzeug bringt uns immer wieder in die Mitte des Jazz. Das ist die perfekte musikalische Balance! JUST IN TIME ist das Ergebnis dieser Gleichung und zeugt von einer inspirierten und swingenden Musik. Das Trio lässt sich von Standards inspirieren, um Stimmungen, Klima und Feeling zu erzeugen. Beeinflusst von der gesamten Linie des Jazz? Bill Evans, Michel Petrucciani…, dieses Trio hat wirklich etwas zu sagen.

Philippe CARMENT (Klavier), dieser großzügige und erfinderische Pianist mit seinem brillanten und subtilen Spiel, schöpft seine Inspiration aus dem Repertoire von Oscar Peterson, Gershwin oder Ray Bryant, er ist einer der besten französischen Pianisten seiner Generation, Paul CARMENT (Kontrabass) Er hat zweifellos das richtige Gefühl, ist sehr begabt und bemerkenswert effizient, er verleiht der Rhythmusgruppe die Leichtigkeit und die für das Funktionieren des Trios unerlässliche Grundlage. Seine Energie und Inspiration bezieht er von seinem Meister Ray Brown und Jean-Bernard LEROY (Schlagzeug). Seine rhythmische Großzügigkeit und sein farbenfrohes Beckenspiel erzeugen rund um den Solisten ständig eine Stimmung, ein Klima, das er auf vielfältigen Klängen und Resonanzen aufbaut. Er ist einer der wenigen französischen Schlagzeuger, die im Stil des ? Hot Swing?

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche