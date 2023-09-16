Chateau d’Etelan, Journées Européennes du Patrimoine 2023 Château d’Etelan Saint-Maurice-d’Ételan, 16 septembre 2023, Saint-Maurice-d'Ételan.

Saint-Maurice-d’Ételan,Seine-Maritime

Concert : récital lyrique, dimanche 17 septembre de 17h à 18h

Pierre-Francois Lamiraud » baryton et comédien, vous propose un récital lyrique et poétique autour du thème « Les Femmes », le romantisme et l’amour. Un regard sur la vie mouvementée, riche et rocambolesque de chacune de ces artistes. Il sera accompagné par le guitariste Paolo-Henri Buttin.

Concert dans les salons du château. Participation au chapeau. Inscription à contact@chateau-etelan.fr

Visite guidée du parc et du château d’Ételan, samedi 16 de 10h à 13h, de 14h à 19h, dimanche 17 septembre de 10h à 13h et de 14h à 17h. Départ des visites toutes les heures. Tarif : 6€

Inscription à contact@chateau-etelan.fr.

Samedi 2023-09-16 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 19:00:00. .

Château d’Etelan

Saint-Maurice-d’Ételan 76330 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Concert: lyric recital, Sunday September 17, 5-6pm

Pierre-Francois Lamiraud, baritone and actor, presents a lyrical and poetic recital on the theme of « Les Femmes », romanticism and love. A look at the eventful, rich and whimsical lives of each of these artists. He will be accompanied by guitarist Paolo-Henri Buttin.

Concert in the château salons. Participation by hat. Registration at contact@chateau-etelan.fr

Guided tour of the park and château d’Ételan, Saturday 16th from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 7pm, Sunday 17th from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm. Tours depart every hour. Price: 6?

Registration at contact@chateau-etelan.fr

Concierto: recital lírico, domingo 17 de septiembre de 17:00 a 18:00 horas

Pierre-Francois Lamiraud, barítono y actor, ofrece un recital lírico y poético sobre el tema « Mujeres », romanticismo y amor. Una mirada a la vida azarosa, rica y caprichosa de cada una de estas artistas. Le acompañará el guitarrista Paolo-Henri Buttin.

Concierto en los salones del castillo. Entrada con sombrero. Inscripciones en contact@chateau-etelan.fr

Visita guiada del parque y del castillo de Ételan, sábado 16 de 10:00 a 13:00 h y de 14:00 a 19:00 h, domingo 17 de septiembre de 10:00 a 13:00 h y de 14:00 a 17:00 h. Salidas cada hora. Las visitas salen cada hora. Entrada: 6?

Inscripciones en contact@chateau-etelan.fr

Konzert: Lyrisches Recital, Sonntag, 17. September, 17:00-18:00 Uhr

Pierre-Francois Lamiraud, Bariton und Schauspieler, präsentiert Ihnen ein lyrisches und poetisches Rezital zum Thema « Die Frauen », Romantik und Liebe. Ein Blick auf das bewegte, reiche und abenteuerliche Leben jeder dieser Künstlerinnen. Begleitet wird er von dem Gitarristen Paolo-Henri Buttin.

Konzert in den Salons des Schlosses. Teilnahme mit Hut. Anmeldung unter contact@chateau-etelan.fr

Geführte Besichtigung des Parks und des Schlosses Ételan, Samstag, 16. von 10 bis 13 Uhr, von 14 bis 19 Uhr, Sonntag, 17. September von 10 bis 13 Uhr und von 14 bis 17 Uhr. Die Führungen beginnen jede Stunde. Preis: 6 ?

Anmeldung unter contact@chateau-etelan.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche