Concert Yuri Koroda & Alexandra Matvievskaya Château d’Etelan Saint-Maurice-d’Ételan, 10 septembre 2023, Saint-Maurice-d'Ételan.

Saint-Maurice-d’Ételan,Seine-Maritime

Collaborant depuis longtemps, la violoniste Yuri Kuroda d’origine japonaise et la pianiste Alexandra Matvievskaya d’origine russe, mettent leur complicité, avec leur sensibilité assortie de virtuosité, au service de la redécouverte des grands chefs-d’œuvre du duo de la musique classique.

Née à New York, Yuri KURODA commence ses études de violon à l’âge de cinq ans. Dès neuf ans, elle joue le Concerto de Bach avec l’Orchestre Concertino di Kyoto. En 2003, elle rencontre Maître Gérard Poulet qui l’incite à travailler dans sa classe à l’ENMP où elle obtient le “Diplôme Supérieur de Concertiste” à l’unanimité. Également diplômée au CRR de Paris avec la plus haute récompense, elle est lauréate de nombreux concours internationaux ; 1er Grand Prix “J. S. Bach”, “Prix Rodolfo Lipizer” en Italie, et plusieurs prix au Japon… Depuis, elle se produit régulièrement en soliste (avec l’Orchestre Philharmonique du Japon, l’Orchestre Philharmonique de Czestochowa en Pologne), ainsi qu’en chambriste et donne des master classes en Allemagne, France, Italie, Pays-Bas, Suiss, Pologne, Japon, Etats Unis, Géorgie, Nouvelle-Calédonie etc. et participe à de nombreux festivals. Elle est membre du Trio Pleïades depuis 2014. Elle joue sur un violon de A. Guarnerius (1697) aimablement mis à sa disposition par un mécène japonais.

Alexandra MATVIEVSKAYA commence le piano à l’âge de 4 ans. Pendant ses études au Conservatoire Tchaïkovski, elle rencontre Mstislav Rostropovitch et participe aux concerts de sa fondation pour les jeunes musiciens comme soliste et pianiste de musique de chambre. Elle obtient plusieurs prix aux concours internationaux de musique de chambre : Swedish International Duo Competition, Katrine- holm (1er Prix), International Chamber Music Competition, New-York (Grand Prix et concert au Carnegie Hall), le 2e Prix et le Prix spécial pour la meilleure interprétation d’une œuvre romantique au Concours Claude Bonneton de Sète. Ensuite, s’intéressant beaucoup aux traditions de l’école française du piano, très différente de l’école du piano russe, elle se perfectionne à ENM de Paris dans la classe de Jean-Marc Luisada et y obtient à l’unanimité son Diplôme supérieur de pianiste-concertiste. Aujourd’hui elle donne des concerts et participe à de nombreux festivals tant en Europe qu’en Russie et en Chine, aux États-Unis et en Afrique du Sud..

2023-09-10 17:00:00 fin : 2023-09-10 18:00:00. .

Château d’Etelan

Saint-Maurice-d’Ételan 76330 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Long-time collaborators, Japanese-born violinist Yuri Kuroda and Russian-born pianist Alexandra Matvievskaya combine their sensitivity and virtuosity to rediscover the great masterpieces of the classical music duo.

Born in New York, Yuri KURODA began her violin studies at the age of five. By the age of nine, she was playing the Bach Concerto with the Kyoto Concertino Orchestra. In 2003, she met Maître Gérard Poulet, who encouraged her to work in his class at the ENMP, where she was unanimously awarded the ?Diplôme Supérieur de Concertiste? She also graduated from the CRR de Paris with the highest distinction, and is a prizewinner in numerous international competitions: 1st Grand Prix ?J. S. Bach? Grand Prize, the Rodolfo Lipizer? Prize in Italy, and several prizes in Japan? Since then, she has performed regularly as a soloist (with the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, the Czestochowa Philharmonic Orchestra in Poland) and as a chamber musician, giving master classes in Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Japan, the USA, Georgia, New Caledonia, etc., and taking part in numerous festivals. She has been a member of Trio Pleïades since 2014. She plays on a violin by A. Guarnerius (1697) kindly made available to her by a Japanese patron.

Alexandra MATVIEVSKAYA began playing the piano at the age of 4. During her studies at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory, she met Mstislav Rostropovich and took part in concerts organized by his foundation for young musicians as a soloist and chamber music pianist. She won several prizes in international chamber music competitions: Swedish International Duo Competition, Katrine-Holm (1st Prize), International Chamber Music Competition, New York (Grand Prix and concert at Carnegie Hall), 2nd Prize and Special Prize for the best interpretation of a romantic work at the Claude Bonneton Competition in Sète. Then, keenly interested in the traditions of the French piano school, very different from the Russian piano school, she went on to perfect her skills at the ENM in Paris in Jean-Marc Luisada?s class, where she unanimously obtained her Diplôme supérieur de pianiste-concertiste. Today, she gives concerts and takes part in numerous festivals in Europe, Russia, China, the United States and South Africa.

El violinista de origen japonés Yuri Kuroda y la pianista de origen ruso Alexandra Matvievskaya llevan muchos años trabajando juntos, combinando su sensibilidad y virtuosismo para redescubrir las grandes obras maestras del dúo de música clásica.

Nacida en Nueva York, Yuri Kuroda comenzó sus estudios de violín a los cinco años. A los nueve, tocó el Concierto de Bach con la Orquesta Concertino de Kioto. En 2003, conoció al maestro Gérard Poulet, quien la animó a trabajar en su clase de la ENMP, donde obtuvo por unanimidad el « Diplôme Supérieur de Concertiste ». También se graduó en el CRR de París con la máxima distinción, y ha sido galardonada en numerosos concursos internacionales: 1er Grand Prix ?J. S. Bach?, el Premio Rodolfo Lipizer? en Italia, y varios premios en Japón Desde entonces, ha actuado regularmente como solista (con la Orquesta Filarmónica de Japón y la Orquesta Filarmónica de Czestochowa en Polonia) y como músico de cámara, impartiendo clases magistrales en Alemania, Francia, Italia, Países Bajos, Suiza, Polonia, Japón, Estados Unidos, Georgia, Nueva Caledonia, etc., y participando en numerosos festivales. Es miembro del Trío Pleïades desde 2014. Toca con un violín de A. Guarnerius (1697) puesto amablemente a su disposición por un mecenas japonés.

Alexandra MATVIEVSKAYA comenzó a tocar el piano a los 4 años. Durante sus estudios en el Conservatorio Tchaikovsky, conoció a Mstislav Rostropovitch y participó en conciertos organizados por su fundación para jóvenes músicos como solista y pianista de música de cámara. Ha ganado varios premios en concursos internacionales de música de cámara: Concurso Internacional de Dúos de Suecia, Katrine-Holm (1er Premio), Concurso Internacional de Música de Cámara de Nueva York (Gran Premio y concierto en el Carnegie Hall), 2º Premio y Premio Especial a la mejor interpretación de una obra romántica en el Concurso Claude Bonneton de Sète. Después, muy interesada por las tradiciones de la escuela francesa de piano, muy diferente de la escuela rusa, estudió con Jean-Marc Luisada en la ENM de París, donde obtuvo por unanimidad el Diplôme supérieur de pianiste-concertiste. Hoy da conciertos y participa en numerosos festivales en Europa, Rusia, China, Estados Unidos y Sudáfrica.

Der japanische Geiger Yuri Kuroda und die russische Pianistin Alexandra Matvievskaya arbeiten seit langem zusammen, um die großen Meisterwerke des klassischen Duos wiederzuentdecken.

Die in New York geborene Yuri KURODA begann im Alter von fünf Jahren mit dem Geigenunterricht. Bereits mit neun Jahren spielte sie das Bach-Konzert mit dem Orchester Concertino di Kyoto. Im Jahr 2003 lernte sie Meister Gérard Poulet kennen, der sie ermutigte, in seiner Klasse an der ENMP zu arbeiten, wo sie einstimmig das « Diplôme Supérieur de Concertiste » erhielt. Sie schloss ihr Studium am CRR Paris mit der höchsten Auszeichnung ab und ist Preisträgerin zahlreicher internationaler Wettbewerbe; 1. S. Bach?, Rodolfo Lipizer-Preis? in Italien und mehrere Preise in Japan Seitdem tritt sie regelmäßig als Solistin (mit dem Japanischen Philharmonischen Orchester, dem Philharmonischen Orchester von Czestochowa in Polen) und Kammermusikerin auf und gibt Meisterkurse in Deutschland, Frankreich, Italien, den Niederlanden, der Schweiz, Polen, Japan, den USA, Georgien, Neukaledonien usw. und nimmt an zahlreichen Festivals teil. Seit 2014 ist sie Mitglied des Trio Pleïades. Sie spielt auf einer Geige von A. Guarnerius (1697), die ihr freundlicherweise von einem japanischen Mäzen zur Verfügung gestellt wurde.

Alexandra MATVIEVSKAYA begann im Alter von vier Jahren mit dem Klavierspiel. Während ihres Studiums am Tschaikowsky-Konservatorium lernte sie Mstislaw Rostropowitsch kennen und nahm als Solistin und Kammermusikpianistin an den Konzerten seiner Stiftung für junge Musiker teil. Sie gewann mehrere Preise bei internationalen Kammermusikwettbewerben: Swedish International Duo Competition, Katrine- holm (1. Preis), International Chamber Music Competition, New-York (Grand Prix und Konzert in der Carnegie Hall), den 2. Preis und den Sonderpreis für die beste Interpretation eines romantischen Werkes beim Concours Claude Bonneton in Sète. Danach interessierte sie sich sehr für die Traditionen der französischen Klavierschule, die sich stark von der russischen Klavierschule unterscheidet. Sie studierte an der ENM in Paris in der Klasse von Jean-Marc Luisada und erhielt dort einstimmig ihr Diplôme supérieur de pianiste-concertiste. Heute gibt sie Konzerte und nimmt an zahlreichen Festivals in Europa, Russland, China, den USA und Südafrika teil.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche