Concert MNOP Nirek Mokhtar quintet Château d’Escoire Escoire, 29 juillet 2023, Escoire.

Escoire,Dordogne

Dès son plus jeune âge, Nirek Mokar a eu la chance d’écouter et de voir les grands spécialistes du Boogie-Woogie au Paris Boogie Speakeasy où travaillait son père.

A 9 ans il apprend le piano en autodidacte et se passionne bientôt pour le Blues, le Swing le Rock’n’Roll. Nirek possède un swing incroyable et acquiert lors de ses soirées au Caveau de la Huchette une renommée qui le propulse dans de nombreux festivals internationaux… Accompagné des meilleurs adeptes du Boogie-Woogie, ils créent ensemble un Quintet exceptionnel.

Un groupe Swing recommandé aux danseurs et danseuses !.

2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 . .

Château d’Escoire rue du château

Escoire 24420 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



From an early age, Nirek Mokar had the chance to listen to and see the great Boogie-Woogie specialists at the Paris Boogie Speakeasy where his father worked.

At the age of 9, he taught himself to play the piano and soon developed a passion for Blues, Swing and Rock?n?Roll. Nirek has an incredible swing, and his evenings at the Caveau de la Huchette have earned him a reputation that has taken him to numerous international festivals? Accompanied by some of the world’s finest Boogie-Woogie players, they form an exceptional quintet.

A Swing band recommended for dancers!

Desde muy pequeño, Nirek Mokar tuvo la oportunidad de escuchar y ver a los grandes especialistas del Boogie-Woogie en el Boogie Speakeasy de París, donde trabajaba su padre.

A los 9 años aprendió a tocar el piano y pronto se apasionó por el blues, el swing y el rock and roll. Nirek tiene un swing increíble, y sus actuaciones en el Caveau de la Huchette le han granjeado una reputación que le ha llevado a numerosos festivales internacionales? Acompañado por algunos de los mejores intérpretes de Boogie-Woogie del mundo, han creado un quinteto excepcional.

¡Un grupo de Swing recomendado para bailarines!

Schon in jungen Jahren hatte Nirek Mokar das Glück, die großen Boogie-Woogie-Spezialisten im Paris Boogie Speakeasy, wo sein Vater arbeitete, zu hören und zu sehen.

Mit 9 Jahren lernte er autodidaktisch Klavier spielen und begeisterte sich bald für Blues, Swing und Rock’n’Roll. Nirek besitzt einen unglaublichen Swing und erlangt während seiner Abende im Caveau de la Huchette einen Ruf, der ihn auf zahlreiche internationale Festivals bringt Zusammen mit den besten Anhängern des Boogie-Woogie bilden sie ein außergewöhnliches Quintett.

Eine Swing-Band, die Tänzern und Tänzerinnen empfohlen wird!

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par OT de Périgueux