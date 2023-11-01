Hallo.Wine au Château des Cloutous Château des Cloutous Porte-du-Quercy, 1 novembre 2023, Porte-du-Quercy.

Porte-du-Quercy,Lot

Pour Halloween le Château des Cloutous organise un escape game, une chasse aux bonbons et une dégustation

Réservation avant le 29 octobre à contact@chateaudescloutoux.com ou au 06.13.27.47.65.

2023-11-01 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-01 17:00:00. 10 EUR.

Château des Cloutous

Porte-du-Quercy 46800 Lot Occitanie



For Halloween, Château des Cloutous is organizing an escape game, a candy hunt and a tasting

Reservations by October 29 at contact@chateaudescloutoux.com or 06.13.27.47.65

Con motivo de Halloween, el Château des Cloutous organiza un juego de escape, una búsqueda de caramelos y una degustación

Reserva antes del 29 de octubre en contact@chateaudescloutoux.com o en el 06.13.27.47.65

Zu Halloween organisiert das Château des Cloutous ein Escape Game, eine Bonbonjagd und eine Verkostung

Reservierungen bis zum 29. Oktober unter contact@chateaudescloutoux.com oder 06.13.27.47.65

