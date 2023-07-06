Concert MNOP March Malow Château des Bories Antonne-et-Trigonant, 6 juillet 2023, Antonne-et-Trigonant.

Antonne-et-Trigonant,Dordogne

March Mallow fait revivre la musique de Nat King Cole et Billie Holiday dans le respect du style des 50’s. La chanteuse, Astrid Veigne fait revivre une époque étincelante et élégante grâce à sa voix veloutée et à ses quatre musiciens qui ressuscitent des notes intemporelles.

Un son authentique, reproduisant les techniques d’enregistrement des anciens studios américains pour une plongée dans l’atmosphère des clubs feutrés.

« Le groupe revisite les standards de Nat King Cole et Billie Holiday. En se réappropriant les techniques d’enregistrement des années d’après-guerre, il replonge dans l’authentique atmosphère des caveaux new-yorkais » source Libération..

2023-07-06 fin : 2023-07-06 . .

Château des Bories Les Bories

Antonne-et-Trigonant 24420 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



March Mallow revives the music of Nat King Cole and Billie Holiday in true 50?s style. Singer Astrid Veigne brings a glittering, elegant era to life with her velvety voice and four musicians who resurrect timeless notes.

An authentic sound, reproducing the recording techniques of the old American studios, for a plunge into the atmosphere of hushed clubs.

« The group revisits the standards of Nat King Cole and Billie Holiday. By reappropriating the recording techniques of the post-war years, they plunge back into the authentic atmosphere of New York cellars » source Libération.

March Mallow revive la música de Nat King Cole y Billie Holiday al más puro estilo de los años cincuenta. La cantante Astrid Veigne da vida a una época brillante y elegante con su voz aterciopelada y cuatro músicos que reviven notas intemporales.

Un sonido auténtico, que reproduce las técnicas de grabación de los antiguos estudios americanos, para sumergirse en la atmósfera de los silenciosos clubes.

« El grupo revisita los estándares de Nat King Cole y Billie Holiday. Al reapropiarse de las técnicas de grabación de los años de posguerra, vuelven a sumergirse en la auténtica atmósfera de los sótanos neoyorquinos » fuente Libération.

March Mallow lässt die Musik von Nat King Cole und Billie Holiday im Stil der 50er Jahre wieder aufleben. Die Sängerin, Astrid Veigne lässt mit ihrer samtigen Stimme und vier Musikern, die zeitlose Noten wiederbeleben, eine glitzernde und elegante Ära wieder aufleben.

Ein authentischer Sound, der die Aufnahmetechniken der alten amerikanischen Studios nachahmt, lässt Sie in die Atmosphäre der gediegenen Clubs eintauchen.

« Die Band interpretiert die Standards von Nat King Cole und Billie Holiday neu. Indem sie sich die Aufnahmetechniken der Nachkriegsjahre aneignet, taucht sie in die authentische Atmosphäre der New Yorker Keller ein », Quelle Libération.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT de Périgueux