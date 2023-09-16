Concert d’Eric Tarantola au Château de Verchaüs Château de Verchaüs Viviers, 16 septembre 2023, Viviers.

Concert d’Eric Tarantola au Château de Verchaüs Samedi 16 septembre, 19h30 Château de Verchaüs Entrée libre

Suite aux portes ouvertes de la journée et juste avant la déambulation noctune dans le jardin, nous aurons la chance d’accueillir Eric Tarantola, artiste multi-instrumentiste, qui donnera un concert avec son orchestre imaginaire !

Fêtez avec nous la fin de l’été en profitant du concert et en partageant un verre et un repas sur place.

Découvrez un extrait de son concert en avant-première !

Château de Verchaüs 2823 RD 86 – 07220 Viviers Viviers Ardèche Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 04 75 50 61 79 http://chateaudeverchaus.com/ https://www.facebook.com/collectifchateaudeverchaus/ [{« data »: {« author »: « Eric Tarantola », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « This is a teaser from a stage performance in Le Teil, FRANCE.nLez’arts Collectif Festival, on July 2021.nnTo have more information: https://www.erictarantola.comnhttps://www.lezarts-collectif.com/lorchestre-imaginaire », « type »: « video », « title »: « »L’orchestre imaginaire » by Eric Tarantola », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/4klSFsEZEBg/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4klSFsEZEBg », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4ZJ9JFlS3ZRgfdoAMdL3qw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4klSFsEZEBg&pp=ygUOZXJpYyB0YXJhbnRvbGE%3D »}] Situé à Viviers, en Ardèche, le château de Verchaüs (CCV) est un lieu de création artistique pluridisciplinaire et mutualisé, orienté autour de trois domaines artistiques : l’art contemporain, les métiers d’art et le spectacle vivant. Parking

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-16T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T20:30:00+02:00

2023-09-16T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T20:30:00+02:00

Goticaardecana Jérôme Rolland