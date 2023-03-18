Exposition Le Goût du lait Château de Valençay Valençay, 18 mars 2023, Valençay.

Valençay,Indre

Exposition « Le goût du lait » – 13e édition du Festival International de la Photographie Culinaire dans le cadre prestigieux du château de Valençay..

Jeudi 2023-03-18 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-30 18:00:00. 5 EUR.

Château de Valençay

Valençay 36600 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



Exhibition « The taste of milk » – 13th edition of the International Festival of Culinary Photography in the prestigious setting of Valençay Castle.

Exposición « El sabor de la leche » – 13ª edición del Festival Internacional de Fotografía Culinaria en el prestigioso marco del castillo de Valençay.

Ausstellung « Der Geschmack von Milch » – 13. Ausgabe des Internationalen Festivals für kulinarische Fotografie im prestigeträchtigen Rahmen des Schlosses von Valençay.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par BERRY