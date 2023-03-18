- Cet évènement est passé
Exposition Le Goût du lait Château de Valençay Valençay
Exposition « Le goût du lait » – 13e édition du Festival International de la Photographie Culinaire dans le cadre prestigieux du château de Valençay..
Jeudi 2023-03-18 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-30 18:00:00. 5 EUR.
Château de Valençay
Valençay 36600 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
Exhibition « The taste of milk » – 13th edition of the International Festival of Culinary Photography in the prestigious setting of Valençay Castle.
Exposición « El sabor de la leche » – 13ª edición del Festival Internacional de Fotografía Culinaria en el prestigioso marco del castillo de Valençay.
Ausstellung « Der Geschmack von Milch » – 13. Ausgabe des Internationalen Festivals für kulinarische Fotografie im prestigeträchtigen Rahmen des Schlosses von Valençay.
