Randonnée pédestre Château de Sédières Clergoux, 18 octobre 2023, Clergoux.

Clergoux,Corrèze

Randonnée Nature – Difficulté : facile – Durée : 8 km environ – RDV : 13h parking St Paul et 13h30 parking du château.

2023-10-18 fin : 2023-10-18 . .

Château de Sédières

Clergoux 19320 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Nature hike – Difficulty: easy – Length: approx. 8 km – Meeting point: 1 p.m. at the St Paul parking lot and 1:30 p.m. at the château parking lot

Excursión por la naturaleza – Dificultad: fácil – Longitud: unos 8 km – Punto de encuentro: a las 13.00 h en el aparcamiento de St Paul y a las 13.30 h en el aparcamiento del castillo

Wanderung Natur – Schwierigkeitsgrad: leicht – Dauer: ca. 8 km – RDV: 13 Uhr Parkplatz St Paul und 13.30 Uhr Parkplatz des Schlosses

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Corrèze Tourisme