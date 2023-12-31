Dîner de la Saint-Sylvestre au Château de Sacy Château de Sacy Sacy
Dîner de la Saint-Sylvestre au Château de Sacy Château de Sacy Sacy, 31 décembre 2023 19:30, Sacy.
Sacy,Marne
Soirée en musique avec Diaz Event !
Pour l’occasion, notre Chef Guillaume Diether vous propose un menu de fête d’exception.
Au menu :
–
Foie gras poêlé, navet et kalamansi
Homard betterave hibiscus
Turbot meunière, râpé de caviar, lait ribot
Dos de chevreuil, patate douce sauce grand veneur
Sorbet vin chaud, orange et pain d’épice
Ananas caramélisé, crémeux coco, sorbet citron vert
–
Sur réservation..
Château de Sacy Rue des Croisettes
Sacy 51500 Marne Grand Est
In the Jazz atmosphere of the Oléo Jazz Group, celebrate the beginning of the New Year at the Château de Sacy !
For the occasion, the young and talented chef Andy Bouglé offers you an exceptional festive menu.
On the menu:
–
Carpaccio of scallops
with citrus fruits and caviar from the Sturia House
Perfect egg
With truffles and parsnips
Half a Breton lobster roasted
With semi-salted butter and thyme
Grilled leeks and cloves, shellfish juice
Back of deer roasted in a sauté pan
Red wine sauce, seasonal vegetables and truffles
Sorbet
Mandarin and pink Champagne
Macaé 62% chocolate
Crunchy Gianduja hazelnut
–
On reservation.
¡Una noche de música con Diaz Event!
Para la ocasión, nuestro Chef Guillaume Diether servirá un menú festivo excepcional.
En el menú:
–
Foie gras a la sartén, nabo y kalamansi
Hibiscus de remolacha y bogavante
Meunière de rodaballo, caviar rallado, leche de ribot
Espalda de ciervo, boniato con salsa grand veneur
Vino caliente, sorbete de naranja y pan de especias
Piña caramelizada, crema de coco y sorbete de lima
–
Sólo con reserva previa.
Musikalischer Abend mit Diaz Event!
Zu diesem Anlass serviert Ihnen unser Küchenchef Guillaume Diether ein außergewöhnliches Festtagsmenü.
Auf dem Menüplan stehen:
–
Gebratene Gänseleber, Steckrübe und Kalamansi
Hummer Rote Bete Hibiskus
Steinbutt Müllerin Art, Kaviarraspeln, Ribot-Milch
Rehrücken, Süßkartoffel mit Sauce Grand Veneur
Glühweinsorbet, Orange und Lebkuchen
Karamellisierte Ananas, cremige Kokosnuss, Limettensorbet
–
Auf Vorbestellung.
