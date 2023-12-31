Dîner de la Saint-Sylvestre au Château de Sacy Château de Sacy Sacy, 31 décembre 2023 19:30, Sacy.

Sacy,Marne

Soirée en musique avec Diaz Event !

Pour l’occasion, notre Chef Guillaume Diether vous propose un menu de fête d’exception.

Au menu :

–

Foie gras poêlé, navet et kalamansi

Homard betterave hibiscus

Turbot meunière, râpé de caviar, lait ribot

Dos de chevreuil, patate douce sauce grand veneur

Sorbet vin chaud, orange et pain d’épice

Ananas caramélisé, crémeux coco, sorbet citron vert

–

Sur réservation..

Château de Sacy Rue des Croisettes

Sacy 51500 Marne Grand Est



In the Jazz atmosphere of the Oléo Jazz Group, celebrate the beginning of the New Year at the Château de Sacy !

For the occasion, the young and talented chef Andy Bouglé offers you an exceptional festive menu.

On the menu:

–

Carpaccio of scallops

with citrus fruits and caviar from the Sturia House

Perfect egg

With truffles and parsnips

Half a Breton lobster roasted

With semi-salted butter and thyme

Grilled leeks and cloves, shellfish juice

Back of deer roasted in a sauté pan

Red wine sauce, seasonal vegetables and truffles

Sorbet

Mandarin and pink Champagne

Macaé 62% chocolate

Crunchy Gianduja hazelnut

–

On reservation.

¡Una noche de música con Diaz Event!

Para la ocasión, nuestro Chef Guillaume Diether servirá un menú festivo excepcional.

En el menú:

–

Foie gras a la sartén, nabo y kalamansi

Hibiscus de remolacha y bogavante

Meunière de rodaballo, caviar rallado, leche de ribot

Espalda de ciervo, boniato con salsa grand veneur

Vino caliente, sorbete de naranja y pan de especias

Piña caramelizada, crema de coco y sorbete de lima

–

Sólo con reserva previa.

Musikalischer Abend mit Diaz Event!

Zu diesem Anlass serviert Ihnen unser Küchenchef Guillaume Diether ein außergewöhnliches Festtagsmenü.

Auf dem Menüplan stehen:

–

Gebratene Gänseleber, Steckrübe und Kalamansi

Hummer Rote Bete Hibiskus

Steinbutt Müllerin Art, Kaviarraspeln, Ribot-Milch

Rehrücken, Süßkartoffel mit Sauce Grand Veneur

Glühweinsorbet, Orange und Lebkuchen

Karamellisierte Ananas, cremige Kokosnuss, Limettensorbet

–

Auf Vorbestellung.

