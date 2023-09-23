Redécouverte de soi au Château de Sacy Château de Sacy Sacy
Sacy,Marne
Succombez au charme d’une balade en forêt avec notre guide. Assistez à une conférence sur la lithothérapie par Catherine Barrée, suivi d’un déjeuner et d’un après-midi soins Gémology aux pierres avec accès à notre espace bien-être.
PROGRAMME
9h00
Départ pour une balade en forêt avec notre guide
–
11h00
Conférence sur la lithothérapie
–
12h00
Atelier sabrage et dégustation
–
12h30
Déjeuner healthy en 3 plats
–
14h30
Soins Gémology et accès à l’espace bien-être.
Château de Sacy
Sacy 51500 Marne Grand Est
Succumb to the charm of a forest walk with our guide. Attend a lecture on lithotherapy by Catherine Barrée, followed by lunch and an afternoon of Gemology stone treatments with access to our wellness area.
PROGRAM
9h00
Departure for a forest walk with our guide
–
11h00
Conference on lithotherapy
–
12h00
Sanding and tasting workshop
–
12h30
3-course healthy lunch
–
14h30
Gemology treatments and access to the wellness area
Sucumba al encanto de un paseo por el bosque con nuestro guía. Asista a una conferencia sobre litoterapia impartida por Catherine Barrée, seguida de un almuerzo y una tarde de tratamientos con piedras Gemology con acceso a nuestra zona de bienestar.
PROGRAMA
9h00
Salida para un paseo por el bosque con nuestro guía
–
11h00
Conferencia sobre litoterapia
–
12h00
Taller de lijado y degustación
–
12h30
Almuerzo saludable de 3 platos
–
14h30
Tratamientos gemológicos y acceso a la zona de bienestar
Erliegen Sie dem Charme eines Waldspaziergangs mit unserem Führer. Besuchen Sie einen Vortrag von Catherine Barrée über Lithotherapie, gefolgt von einem Mittagessen und einem Nachmittag mit Steinbehandlungen und Zugang zu unserem Wellnessbereich.
PROGRAMM
9h00
Aufbruch zu einem Waldspaziergang mit unserem Führer
–
11h00
Vortrag über Lithotherapie
–
12h00
Workshop Sandstrahlen und Verkostung
–
12h30
Healthy Lunch in 3 Gängen
–
14h30
Gemology-Behandlungen und Zugang zum Wellnessbereich
