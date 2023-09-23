Redécouverte de soi au Château de Sacy Château de Sacy Sacy, 23 septembre 2023, Sacy.

Sacy,Marne

Succombez au charme d’une balade en forêt avec notre guide. Assistez à une conférence sur la lithothérapie par Catherine Barrée, suivi d’un déjeuner et d’un après-midi soins Gémology aux pierres avec accès à notre espace bien-être.

PROGRAMME

9h00

Départ pour une balade en forêt avec notre guide

–

11h00

Conférence sur la lithothérapie

–

12h00

Atelier sabrage et dégustation

–

12h30

Déjeuner healthy en 3 plats

–

14h30

Soins Gémology et accès à l’espace bien-être.

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23 . .

Château de Sacy

Sacy 51500 Marne Grand Est



Succumb to the charm of a forest walk with our guide. Attend a lecture on lithotherapy by Catherine Barrée, followed by lunch and an afternoon of Gemology stone treatments with access to our wellness area.

PROGRAM

9h00

Departure for a forest walk with our guide

–

11h00

Conference on lithotherapy

–

12h00

Sanding and tasting workshop

–

12h30

3-course healthy lunch

–

14h30

Gemology treatments and access to the wellness area

Sucumba al encanto de un paseo por el bosque con nuestro guía. Asista a una conferencia sobre litoterapia impartida por Catherine Barrée, seguida de un almuerzo y una tarde de tratamientos con piedras Gemology con acceso a nuestra zona de bienestar.

PROGRAMA

9h00

Salida para un paseo por el bosque con nuestro guía

–

11h00

Conferencia sobre litoterapia

–

12h00

Taller de lijado y degustación

–

12h30

Almuerzo saludable de 3 platos

–

14h30

Tratamientos gemológicos y acceso a la zona de bienestar

Erliegen Sie dem Charme eines Waldspaziergangs mit unserem Führer. Besuchen Sie einen Vortrag von Catherine Barrée über Lithotherapie, gefolgt von einem Mittagessen und einem Nachmittag mit Steinbehandlungen und Zugang zu unserem Wellnessbereich.

PROGRAMM

9h00

Aufbruch zu einem Waldspaziergang mit unserem Führer

–

11h00

Vortrag über Lithotherapie

–

12h00

Workshop Sandstrahlen und Verkostung

–

12h30

Healthy Lunch in 3 Gängen

–

14h30

Gemology-Behandlungen und Zugang zum Wellnessbereich

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par ADT de la Marne