Redécouverte de soi au Château de Sacy Château de Sacy Sacy, 23 septembre 2023, Sacy.

Sacy,Marne

Succombez au charme d’une balade en forêt avec notre guide. Assistez à une conférence sur la lithothérapie par Catherine Barrée, suivi d’un déjeuner et d’un après-midi soins Gémology aux pierres avec accès à notre espace bien-être.

PROGRAMME
9h00
Départ pour une balade en forêt avec notre guide

11h00
Conférence sur la lithothérapie

12h00
Atelier sabrage et dégustation

12h30
Déjeuner healthy en 3 plats

14h30
Soins Gémology et accès à l’espace bien-être.
2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23
Château de Sacy
Sacy 51500 Marne Grand Est

Succumb to the charm of a forest walk with our guide. Attend a lecture on lithotherapy by Catherine Barrée, followed by lunch and an afternoon of Gemology stone treatments with access to our wellness area.

PROGRAM
9h00
Departure for a forest walk with our guide

11h00
Conference on lithotherapy

12h00
Sanding and tasting workshop

12h30
3-course healthy lunch

14h30
Gemology treatments and access to the wellness area

Sucumba al encanto de un paseo por el bosque con nuestro guía. Asista a una conferencia sobre litoterapia impartida por Catherine Barrée, seguida de un almuerzo y una tarde de tratamientos con piedras Gemology con acceso a nuestra zona de bienestar.

PROGRAMA
9h00
Salida para un paseo por el bosque con nuestro guía

11h00
Conferencia sobre litoterapia

12h00
Taller de lijado y degustación

12h30
Almuerzo saludable de 3 platos

14h30
Tratamientos gemológicos y acceso a la zona de bienestar

Erliegen Sie dem Charme eines Waldspaziergangs mit unserem Führer. Besuchen Sie einen Vortrag von Catherine Barrée über Lithotherapie, gefolgt von einem Mittagessen und einem Nachmittag mit Steinbehandlungen und Zugang zu unserem Wellnessbereich.

PROGRAMM
9h00
Aufbruch zu einem Waldspaziergang mit unserem Führer

11h00
Vortrag über Lithotherapie

12h00
Workshop Sandstrahlen und Verkostung

12h30
Healthy Lunch in 3 Gängen

14h30
Gemology-Behandlungen und Zugang zum Wellnessbereich

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par ADT de la Marne