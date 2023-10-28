La Garonne se donne en spectacle à Portets ! Château de Portets Portets, 28 octobre 2023, Portets.

Portets,Gironde

Profitez des vacances de la Toussaint pour faire une excursion dans les Graves, découvrir le Château de Portets et le fameux Mascaret !

Le Château de Portets vous propose un jeu de piste, un parcours libre à faire dans la cour et le parc du château. Un livret vous sera délivré pour découvrir de façon ludique l’histoire du château et l’élaboration du vin. Le jeu se clôturera par une dégustation de jus de raisin et la remise d’un diplôme.

Il est également possible de réaliser la « balade Bas carbone », une balade pédestre, guidée par une application, qui emmène les visiteurs dans un voyage captivant à travers l’histoire fascinante du Château de Portets, son port et son village ou la visite « Petite Graves » avec dégustation.

A 16h : rencontre avec Corentin Sauvaget, guide naturaliste pour une découverte de la flore des bords de Garonne et passage du Mascaret à 17h15 (coefficient 103)..

Portets 33640 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Take advantage of the All Saints’ Day vacations to take a trip to the Graves region and discover Château de Portets and the famous Mascaret!

Château de Portets is offering a treasure hunt, a free trail through the courtyard and grounds of the château. You’ll be given a booklet to help you discover the history of the château and how wine is made. The game ends with a tasting of grape juice and the award of a diploma.

Visitors can also take part in the « Low Carbon Walk », an app-guided walking tour that takes them on a captivating journey through the fascinating history of Château de Portets, its port and village, or the « Petite Graves » tour with wine tasting.

At 4pm: meeting with Corentin Sauvaget, naturalist guide, to discover the flora of the Garonne banks, and passage of the Mascaret at 5:15pm (coefficient 103).

Aproveche las vacaciones de Todos los Santos para viajar a Graves y descubrir el castillo de Portets y el famoso Mascaret

El castillo de Portets propone una búsqueda del tesoro, un recorrido gratuito por el patio y los jardines del castillo. Se le entregará un folleto con datos curiosos sobre la historia del castillo y la elaboración del vino. El juego termina con una degustación de zumo de uva y la entrega de un diploma.

Los visitantes también pueden participar en el « Low Carbon Walk », un recorrido a pie guiado por una aplicación que lleva a los visitantes por un cautivador viaje a través de la fascinante historia del Château de Portets, su puerto y su pueblo, o en el recorrido « Petite Graves » con degustación de vinos.

A las 16:00: encuentro con Corentin Sauvaget, guía naturalista, para descubrir la flora de las orillas del Garona y el paso del Mascaret a las 17:15 (coeficiente 103).

Nutzen Sie die Allerheiligenferien für einen Ausflug in die Graves, um das Château de Portets und den berühmten Mascaret zu entdecken!

Das Château de Portets bietet Ihnen eine Schnitzeljagd, einen freien Parcours, den Sie im Hof und im Park des Schlosses absolvieren können. Sie erhalten ein Heft, in dem Sie auf spielerische Weise die Geschichte des Schlosses und die Herstellung des Weins entdecken können. Das Spiel endet mit einer Traubensaftverkostung und der Übergabe eines Diploms.

Es ist auch möglich, den « Bas Carbon Walk » zu absolvieren, einen von einer App geführten Spaziergang, der die Besucher auf eine fesselnde Reise durch die faszinierende Geschichte des Château de Portets, seines Hafens und seines Dorfes mitnimmt, oder die Tour « Petite Graves » mit Weinverkostung.

Um 16 Uhr: Treffen mit dem Naturführer Corentin Sauvaget zur Entdeckung der Flora am Ufer der Garonne und Vorbeifahrt des Mascaret um 17.15 Uhr (Koeffizient 103).

