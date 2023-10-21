Equidays au Château de Pontécoulant Château de Pontécoulant Pontécoulant, 21 octobre 2023, Pontécoulant.

Pontécoulant,Calvados

Dans le cadre du festival Equidays, le château de Pontécoulant ouvrira gratuitement ses portes les 21,22,24 et 25 octobre.

Au programme :

Visites guidées tous les jours : 10h/11h/14h30/15h30/16h30

Exposition photo « Chevaux II » de Thomas Le Floch.

2023-10-21 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 17:30:00

Château de Pontécoulant

Pontécoulant 14110 Calvados Normandie



As part of the Equidays festival, the Château de Pontécoulant will be opening its doors free of charge on October 21, 22, 24 and 25.

On the program:

Guided tours every day: 10h/11h/14h30/15h30/16h30

Horses II » photo exhibition by Thomas Le Floch

En el marco del festival Equidays, el castillo de Pontécoulant abrirá sus puertas gratuitamente los días 21, 22, 24 y 25 de octubre.

En el programa:

Visitas guiadas todos los días: 10.00 h/11.00 h/14.30 h/3.30 h/16.30 h

Exposición fotográfica « Caballos II » de Thomas Le Floch

Im Rahmen des Festivals Equidays öffnet das Schloss Pontécoulant am 21.,22.,24. und 25. Oktober kostenlos seine Pforten.

Auf dem Programm stehen :

Täglich geführte Besichtigungen: 10h/11h/14h30/15h30/16h30

Fotoausstellung « Chevaux II » von Thomas Le Floch

